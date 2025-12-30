GOLD/FOREX
Ras Al Khaimah Police finalise security plans for New Year’s Eve celebrations

Advanced surveillance, traffic management measures and four designated celebration sites

Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
Ras Al Khaimah Police have completed all security and organisational preparations for the New Year’s Eve celebrations, which are set to begin across the emirate in the coming hours.

The Permanent Team for Events and Celebrations conducted a final inspection of readiness measures and security procedures at the designated celebration sites, in the presence of Brigadier Dr Yousef Salem bin Yaqoub, Acting Director General of Central Operations, along with members of the working teams and specialised committees.

The inspection included field locations and the mobile operations room, where officials reviewed comprehensive security arrangements to monitor celebration venues, manage the distribution of traffic patrols, and ensure smooth traffic flow on all roads leading to the sites. Preparations also covered security checkpoints, field hospitals, and heightened readiness among partner entities and Civil Defence teams.

Authorities reviewed the performance of advanced technological systems deployed for the annual event, all linked to the mobile operations room to support real-time monitoring and control of movements at entry and exit points. Facial recognition systems, powered by artificial intelligence and advanced surveillance technologies, have also been activated for all visitors, with smart cameras installed at main entrances and exits across celebration areas.

Four locations will host New Year’s Eve festivities in the emirate: Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah Creek behind Etisalat, Al Qawasim Corniche opposite Julphar Towers, and the Rixos Al Mairid area. At Al Marjan Island, four designated parking areas—Jais, Yanas, Dayah and Exit 122—have been allocated to transport visitors to fireworks viewing zones.

Ras Al Khaimah Police urged the public to comply with safety and traffic regulations, noting that all main roads are monitored through the Safe City surveillance system. Parking on road shoulders is prohibited, and motorists are required to use designated parking areas correctly and adhere to instructions issued by security teams.

In emergencies, the public can contact the Central Operations Room on 999, while 901 is available for non-emergency calls and general inquiries. Police also called on the public to avoid unsafe or disruptive behaviour, including reckless driving, excessive noise, and the use of celebration sprays, and to follow all traffic laws and instructions issued by security and organising authorities.

Ras Al Khaimah Police wished residents and visitors a safe and enjoyable New Year celebration marked by security and peace.

