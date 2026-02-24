Pakistan Medical Centre expansion plan in Dubai, all you need to know

PMC has served over 170,000 patients from 126 nationalities in 37 specialities
Dubai: The Pakistan Association in Dubai has announced a landmark Dh60 million expansion for its non-for-profit medical centre tripling its capacity to provide free and affordable healthcare for all.
At least 15 new specialities will be introduced at the Pakistan Medical Centre (PMC) marking a major step forward in community-driven healthcare in the UAE.
The announcement was made by Dr Faisel Ikram, President of the Pakistan Association Dubai (PAD), while addressing nearly 400 guests at the PAD-PMC Annual Donors’ Iftar in Dubai.
“Since opening in October 2020, Pakistan Medical Centre has served over 170,000 patients from 126 nationalities in 37 specialities. We have provided more than Dh28 million in subsidised healthcare, and 75% of our patients are welfare beneficiaries. This is healthcare driven by compassion and community,” Dr Ikram revealed.
With the expansion, PMC is set to transition from a charitable clinic into a comprehensive, sustainable healthcare institution, reaffirming its mission to deliver compassionate, accessible and community-powered care for generations to come.
The PMC expansion will add 89,000 square feet of built-up area across a basement, ground and two upper floors, and is expected to be completed within two years.
“This expansion will triple our services, introduce 15 new specialities and establish centres of excellence that will elevate community healthcare standards,” Dr Ikram said.
The new facility will feature a comprehensive Radiology Unit equipped with MRI, CT Scan, Mammogram and DEXA services. A fully functional Dialysis Unit, including paediatric dialysis and transplant support, will also be established, addressing a critical gap in affordable specialist care.
Among the key additions will be a Physiotherapy Centre of Excellence, along with expanded specialist services in Mental Health (including Neurology and Neurosurgery), Pulmonology and Geriatrics, among other disciplines.
The first floor will integrate with the existing PMC building, effectively increasing PMC’s clinical space and significantly expanding outpatient capacity and laboratory services.
A sustainable vision
Highlighting sustainability, Dr Ikram revealed that the project aims to become the UAE’s first net-zero healthcare facility developed by a community organisation.
“We are committed to building the UAE’s first net-zero healthcare facility developed by a community organisation. Our responsibility is not only to serve people today, but to protect the future,” he said.
The Dh60 million project will be financed through continued community and corporate support. To drive participation, PAD-PMC will expand its “Own a Brick” campaign. Anyone can ‘own a brick’ to be part of this noble project for the community.
“A brick is not just a donation of Dh1,000. It is ownership and belonging. We built our existing complex brick by brick, and we will continue this legacy together. This time, our goal is offer 60,000 bricks for donors to buy,” explained Dr Ikram.
He noted that the centre has never faced a funding shortfall in operational expenses over the past five years, underscoring the trust and sustained backing from donors.
Beyond healthcare delivery, PAD-PMC continues to strengthen its footprint through PMC Academia and Public Health initiatives, focusing on medical education, preventive healthcare and outreach programmes including labour camp screenings and community health campaigns across the UAE.
Project value: Dh60 million
Completion timeline: Within two years
Total new built-up area: 89,000 sq ft
Patients served since 2020: 170,000+
Nationalities served: 126
Specialities currently offered: 37
New specialities to be added: 15
Total subsidised care provided: Dh28 million+
Welfare patients: 75% of total
Comprehensive Radiology Unit (MRI, CT, Mammogram, DEXA)
Fully functional Dialysis Unit (including paediatric dialysis & transplant support)
Physiotherapy Centre of Excellence
Expanded Mental Health services (Neurology & Neurosurgery)
Pulmonology unit