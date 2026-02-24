Pakistan Medical Centre expansion plan in Dubai, all you need to know

“A brick is not just a donation of Dh1,000. It is ownership and belonging. We built our existing complex brick by brick, and we will continue this legacy together. This time, our goal is offer 60,000 bricks for donors to buy,” explained Dr Ikram.

The Dh60 million project will be financed through continued community and corporate support. To drive participation, PAD-PMC will expand its “Own a Brick” campaign. Anyone can ‘own a brick’ to be part of this noble project for the community.

“We are committed to building the UAE’s first net-zero healthcare facility developed by a community organisation. Our responsibility is not only to serve people today, but to protect the future,” he said.

“Since opening in October 2020, Pakistan Medical Centre has served over 170,000 patients from 126 nationalities in 37 specialities. We have provided more than Dh28 million in subsidised healthcare, and 75% of our patients are welfare beneficiaries. This is healthcare driven by compassion and community,” Dr Ikram revealed.

Ashfaq has been storming the UAE media scene for over 27 years. His insights, analysis and deep understanding of regional dynamics have helped make sense of the unfolding news. He’s the go-to guy for deep dives into the South Asian diaspora, blending heart, and hardcore reporting into his pieces. Whether he's unpacking Pakistani community affairs, chasing down leads on international political whirlwinds, or investigative reports on the scourge of terrorism and regional drama — Ashfaq doesn’t miss a beat. He's earned kudos for his relentless hustle and sharp storytelling. Dependable, dynamic, and unstoppable, Ashfaq does not just report the news, he shapes it. He has been in the business since 1991.