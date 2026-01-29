GOLD/FOREX
Midland Doctors celebrates 20 years of transforming healthcare in Pakistan

Gala in Dubai honours two decades of livesaving medical service, new hospital initiatives

Last updated:
Gulf News Report
2 MIN READ
Dr Yousuf Iftikhar, Chairman Midland Doctors, speaking at an event in Dubai.
Dubai: Midland Doctors marked 20 years of transforming healthcare for underserved communities with a gala dinner in Dubai.

The milestone event celebrated the organisation’s long-standing commitment to providing free medical care, nutritious meals for school children, and essential health programs in villages such as Nur Goth and Mirpur, ensuring thousands of vulnerable families receive life-saving support.

Nearly 400 guests, including doctors, partners, donors, and supporters, attended the event, along with members of the Midland Doctors Executive Committee, underscoring the organisation’s leadership and vision for the future.

Journey

The evening showcased Midland Doctors’ journey from its founding to the establishment of MDMI Hospital in Tandali, Muzaffarabad, which has been serving local communities for 13 years. Key announcements included a new Blood Bank to improve emergency care, a dedicated Orthopedic Department for trauma and specialised treatments, and plans to expand the Pediatric Emergency Department, strengthening rapid care for children.

Daily meals

Chairman Syed Yusuf Iftikhar highlighted the organisation’s community programs, including free healthcare and daily nutritious meals for children in Nur Goth, as well as the ongoing partnership with The Citizen Foundation, which built a primary school in the village and plans to expand to a secondary school.

The gala also spotlighted the Child Nutrition Program in Mirpur, tackling childhood malnutrition through monitoring, nutrition support, and community engagement. Many attendees expressed interest in volunteering and offered ideas for future initiatives, reflecting a shared commitment to widening Midland Doctors’ impact.

“This gala celebrates not only our past achievements but also our future mission. We remain committed to providing compassionate, ethical, and accessible healthcare for all, especially our youngest and most vulnerable patients,” added Chairman Iftikhar.

