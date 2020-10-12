1 of 13
ENT room at Pakistan Medical Centre. The facility has nine clinics fitted with modern equipment.
The facility is open to all nationalities and the patients, who cannot afford to pay, will be provided free medical treatment. The PMC started operating from October 5 without any grand opening ceremony, which was postponed due to COVID-19 protocol.
Above, XRay room at Pakistan Medical Centre.
Laboratory room at Pakistan Medical Centre. “The PMC is the first non-for-profit medical facility built by the Pakistani community in the world,” Dr Faisal Ikram, President of PAD, told Gulf News on Monday. He said the state-of-the art medical centre is a gift from the Pakistani community to all other communities in the UAE.
PMC is part of a larger project of Pakistan Centre, the world’s largest community Centre for overseas Pakistanis, built on the novel idea of own a brick. Community members were invited to ‘own brick’ worth Dh1000 each as part of their contribution to build the centre. Those who ‘own a brick’ are also given 10-year membership of PAD.
Dr Nasim Sabir, Medical Director at the Pakistan Medical Centre(PMC) in Pakistan Assiciation Centre in Dubai. 12th October 2020. Photo: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
The concept of Pakistan Medical Centre was conceived by the Medical Wing of Pakistan Association, which started free medical camp one a month for the deserving patients. The doctors and healthcare professionals involved were all volunteers that realized once a month free medical camp was not enough, and a permanent healthcare facility was required. Since 2009, more than PAD has received more than 30,0000 patients at free medical camps.
Shahid Afridi Health and Fitness Centre in Pakistan Assiciation Centre in Dubai.
Dr Faisal Ikram, President of PAD at Pakistan Mecial Centre (PAD) in Pakistan Assiciation Centre in Dubai. 12th October 2020. Photo: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
Majlis at Pakistan Assiciation Centre in Dubai. The facilities are open to all nationalities with exclusive discounts to PAD members.
“Patients who cannot afford to pay will be given free medical treatment while those with low-income will get treatment at subsidized rates. The PMC also has a welfare department that looks after the finances of those who are unable to afford treatment.”
Shahid Afridi Health and Fitness Centre.
Medical and Endocrine clinic at Pakistan Medical Centre.
The project includes the medical centre, the Shahid Afridi Health and Fitness Centre, Hub47 (business incubation centre), Hunarkadah (platform for women entrepreneurs), Brick Café, Arts Corner, seminar room, prayer rooms, and the admin block. The facilities are open to all nationalities with exclusive discounts to PAD members.
