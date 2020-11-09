From left: Ahmad Julphar, Dr. Faisel Ikram and Dr. Omar Al Muthanna, CEO of CDA at the Pakistan Medical Centre on Saturday. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: A delegation of senior Dubai government officials from the Community Development Authority (CDA) and the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) who paid a visited to the newly-opened Pakistan Medical Centre on Sunday were deeply appreciative of the unique facility that represents the fundamental principles of tolerance and generosity of the UAE.

On its tour of the facility, delegation of officials including Ahmad Julfar, Director General of CDA; and Dr Younis Kazem, CEO of Dubai Healthcare Corporation, visited the facility. They were given a detailed tour of the new complex that houses multiple facilities. Senior officials from Dar Al Ber Society, including CEO Muhammad Sohail Al Muheri and Muhammad Abdullah Al Zarooni, CEO of Emirates Red Crescent, were also part of the tour.

Giving back to society

Appreciating the magnanimous gesture of the Pakistani community, Julfar said: “We deeply value the contributions and efforts undertaken by various communities across the UAE towards ensuring the health and well-being of the society. It is heartening to see such generous initiatives that embody the spirits of unity and tolerance the UAE is known for and they further contribute to promoting these values in the society. We extend our sincere gratitude to the Pakistan Association Dubai and the resident Pakistani community for their humanitarian values and the demonstration of social responsibility, which sets an example for others to follow.”

Dr Kazim said, “I am very happy to see the project of Pakistan Medical Centre, the community work and volunteering efforts are worth appreciating and DHA will support the cause”.

The PMC project was launched on August 14 2016 as one nation one dream initiative with its foundation stone laid by Shaikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and virtually opened in the same day. The centre constructed under the aegis of the Pakistan Association of Dubai (PAD) opened its doors to the sick from all communities on October 5.

A comprehensive and affordable health care project

PMC is part of a larger project of Pakistan Centre, the world’s largest community centre for overseas Pakistanis built on the novel idea of ‘own a brick’. The campaign urged the community to own one brick or more, with each worth Dh1,000. This worked toward the contribution towards building of the facility and also providing them membership of PAD.

The project includes the medical centre, the Shahid Afridi Health and Fitness Centre, Hub47 (business incubation centre), Hunarkadah (platform for women entrepreneurs), Brick Café, Arts Corner, seminar room, prayer rooms, and the admin block. The facilities are open to all nationalities with exclusive discounts to PAD members.

PMC has been designed to work on a hybrid model that will offer serve free services to deserving members of the society, and will also cater to self-paying patients and people with insurances. It has specialist doctors volunteering their time and skills, and an in-house laboratory and radiology department that subsidises the total cost of the treatment. It is a platform for corporates to dispense their CSR funds and it will also serve as an institution for public health awareness and community welfare.

Pakistan Association Dubai grateful for CDA support in the venture

“The entire project has cost us Dh20 million; the support has come in the form of finances and in-kind i.e. equipment and furniture from corporate partners” said Dr Faisel Ikram, President of PAD. Dr Ikram added that 90 per cent of the support had come from within the Pakistani community and the rest from the non-Pakistani community.