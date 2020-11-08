1 of 12
Both residents of Dubai and Sharjah were pleasantly surprised in the afternoon by a gentle drizzle that turned into a cooling shower on Sunday. | Above: A pedestrian uses his umbrella to keep from getting wet in Sharjah.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Refreshing though it may be, some Sharjah residents had to scramble, using makeshift umbrellas as the rain came pouring down.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
The rain in Sharjah is part nature, part nurture. While the environmental conditions are conducive to stormy weather, the UAE is also undertaking a cloud-seeding programme at the moment.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
As rain fell in Dubai, motorists had to contend with tougher road conditions. Officials called for caution while driving.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Children enjoy the pleasant weather in Sharjah.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Some parts of UAE are gearing up for another day of rainfall tomorrow.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
A good idea when on the road when it's pouring is to slow down - it's easier for accidents to occur when patches of road are wet and slippery.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Come rain or shine, UAE's delivery men will stay on the roads. Here's a photo of a couple of delivery bikes awaiting their riders who are undoubtedly dropping off their packages.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
A pedestrian crosses a road in Dubai with puddles of rain water.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
With blue-grey skies and a healthy dollop of rain, Dubai really is at its most picturesque.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Slow down when driving on a rainy day - it's tougher than it looks.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Grey clouds gathered creating a cozy vibe and cool afternoon in Sharjah before the rain set in.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News