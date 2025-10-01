Ras Al Khaimah woos Indian expat investors in UAE with 30-50% Return on Investment

Piyush Jhunjhunwala, founder and CEO of Stockify, urged Indian expats to invest in stock exchanges and in companies in the pre-IPO stage. "National Stock Exchange (NSE) delivered 16 times return on investment when invested at the pre-IPO stage, compared to post-IPO stage. Invest in great companies with great leadership and in unlisted companies, especially those preparing for the Initial Public Offering (IPO). Your returns could range from six to 15 times or more," he highlighted.