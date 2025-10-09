Abu Dhabi’s Dh42-billion 'liveability' push: 120km of footpaths to boost walkable city vision

Dh42 billion plan to give citizens, residents and visitors the ultimate hangout spot
Walkable Abu Dhabi: 120km of footpaths, 283km of cycling tracks + more
Abu Dhabi has earmarked down Dh42 billion to give the city the ultimate liveable vibe.
This is going into the next phase of the emirate's “Liveability Strategy”.
The aim: further spruce up neighbourhoods with tip-top upgrades.
Think better connections, awesome parks, and a whole mood shift from 67% neighbourhood integration in 2023 to a straight 81% in 2025.
The drive, led by the Department of Municipalities & Transport, Abu Dhabi, seeks to ramp it up even more. Talk about a quality-of-life upgrade.
You could opt to ditch the car keys for this one.
Abu Dhabi is rolling out 120 km of walkable paths and 283 cycling tracks to keep you strolling or biking like a pro.
Public transport’s getting a glow-up too. Whether you’re heading to school, the park, or just flexing with the squad, you’re covered — zero gas, all vibes.
In September, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, approved the Dh42 billion expansion of the "Liveability Strategy".
It marks the leadership’s steadfast commitment to improving the quality of life for Emirati families, focusing on developing comprehensive community services and upgrading infrastructure and facilities across residential neighbourhoods throughout the emirate.
We’re talking 200 new parks to chill in, 283 cycling lanes to cruise, and those 120 km of paths for your daily walks.
Plus, they’re throwing in AI tech to make government moves smoother — think smart apps and community perks on fleek. It’s all about that sustainable drip.
Residents are living their best life. Safe walks to the store? It’s all about comfort, convenience and good community vibes. Families can now slide between neighbourhoods, hit up schools, or park-hop without a car in sight. It’s a whole mood shift.
It's 100% eco-rea.
This ties into sustainability upgrades on Yas Island, a community already serving net-zero energy and recycled water goals.
It’s all connected.
This vibes with a Dh13.1 billion traffic plan started in October 2024, adding median islands and lanes along a 25-km stretch from Al Raha to Saadiyat — handling 10,000 cars per hour. More paths, less traffic jams.
Big dreams. Abu Dhabi is building a healthier, connected city with AI vibes, green spaces, and no-car energy.
Guided by "Net Zero", this is Abu Dhabi’s drive to boost family cohesion, a healthier lifestyle, and a clapback to climate change — setting trends for the world to see (& feel, & behold).
Global icon status loading.
This Dh42 billion move is straight-up urban regeneration, turning Abu Dhabi into a walkable, eco-dream city. It’s all about slaying climate goals and giving UAE nationals, residents and visitors the ultimate hangout spot.
Who’s ready to vibe?
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox