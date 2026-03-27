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Downpour hits Sharjah, teams move quickly to clear roads

Authorities continue to monitor conditions closely, with response teams on standby

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Downpour hits Sharjah, teams move quickly to clear roads
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: Heavy rainfall swept across the UAE, impacting several areas in Sharjah, where roads were left waterlogged and movement slowed for both motorists and pedestrians.

Vehicles were seen navigating through rain-soaked streets as residents made their way cautiously amid the downpour. The unstable weather, driven by a low-pressure system, brought intense showers that affected traffic flow across parts of the emirate.

In response, Sharjah City Municipality activated a comprehensive operational plan to manage the situation and ensure the continuity of essential public services. The municipality confirmed that specialised teams were deployed across affected areas, working round the clock to respond swiftly to weather-related incidents.

As part of these efforts, authorities mobilised 20 recovery vehicles to tow stalled cars and assist stranded motorists. The initiative aims to clear affected roads quickly and minimise disruptions to daily life.

Officials also urged residents to exercise caution during the unstable weather, advising drivers to remain alert and avoid unnecessary travel in heavily affected areas. Pedestrians were encouraged to stay safe and avoid waterlogged zones.

Authorities continue to monitor conditions closely, with response teams on standby to address any further challenges as the weather system moves across the region.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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