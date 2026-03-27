Authorities continue to monitor conditions closely, with response teams on standby
Dubai: Heavy rainfall swept across the UAE, impacting several areas in Sharjah, where roads were left waterlogged and movement slowed for both motorists and pedestrians.
Vehicles were seen navigating through rain-soaked streets as residents made their way cautiously amid the downpour. The unstable weather, driven by a low-pressure system, brought intense showers that affected traffic flow across parts of the emirate.
In response, Sharjah City Municipality activated a comprehensive operational plan to manage the situation and ensure the continuity of essential public services. The municipality confirmed that specialised teams were deployed across affected areas, working round the clock to respond swiftly to weather-related incidents.
As part of these efforts, authorities mobilised 20 recovery vehicles to tow stalled cars and assist stranded motorists. The initiative aims to clear affected roads quickly and minimise disruptions to daily life.
Officials also urged residents to exercise caution during the unstable weather, advising drivers to remain alert and avoid unnecessary travel in heavily affected areas. Pedestrians were encouraged to stay safe and avoid waterlogged zones.
Authorities continue to monitor conditions closely, with response teams on standby to address any further challenges as the weather system moves across the region.