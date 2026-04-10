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United in Strength

Sharjah’s resilient economy drives growth in key sectors

SCCI sector groups highlight strong policies, infrastructure and investor confidence

Last updated:
Ashfaq Ahmed, Managing Editor
2 MIN READ
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Clockwise from top left, Khaled Batarfi, Saeed Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Mohamed Ali Al- Hammadi, Mustafa Mohammed Al Hosani, Lalu Samuel, Hesham El-Din Youssef and Fadi Musharafieh
Clockwise from top left, Khaled Batarfi, Saeed Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Mohamed Ali Al- Hammadi, Mustafa Mohammed Al Hosani, Lalu Samuel, Hesham El-Din Youssef and Fadi Musharafieh

Sharjah: Sectoral Business Groups operating under the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry affirmed that Sharjah’s economy is advancing a resilient and sustainable growth model.

The emirate’s comprehensive development strategy and strong economic framework have enabled it to navigate regional and global challenges while sustaining investor confidence.

The groups praised Sharjah’s strategic role in supporting businesses through a flexible legislative framework, advanced logistics capabilities, and long-term investments in infrastructure, fostering competitiveness and sustainable performance across sectors.

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Food sector

Mustafa Mohammed Al Hosani, Head of Foodstuff Trade and Industry Sector Business Group, said the UAE has prioritised food security through long-term planning and a governance model that integrates public and private sector roles. “Diversifying import sources across Asia, Europe, Africa, and Latin America, alongside flexible trade agreements, has strengthened supply chain resilience,” he noted. Al Hosani added that investments in domestic production and advanced agri-tech solutions such as hydroponics, vertical farming, aquaculture, and livestock have boosted self-sufficiency and market stability.

He further highlighted the UAE’s advanced logistics and storage infrastructure, including ports, cold chain facilities, strategic reserves, and efficient transport networks, which ensure uninterrupted food supply and sustained market confidence. Al Hosani emphasised strong public-private coordination with major retailers, global suppliers, and local manufacturers to address evolving supply chain challenges.

Real estate

Saeed Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Head of the Real Estate Sector Group, said supportive policies like streamlined licensing and flexible solutions for developers have enabled uninterrupted project execution. “This integrated ecosystem allows the sector to turn challenges into growth opportunities,” he said, highlighting diversified financing channels and multi-sourcing strategies that enhance financial resilience and investor confidence.

Hotel sector

Fadi Musharafieh, Head of the Hotels Sector Group, stressed that the hospitality sector has adopted flexible operational strategies focused on cost optimisation, talent development, and digital transformation. “Strategic initiatives targeting domestic tourism, flexible hospitality packages, and value-added offerings have strengthened Sharjah’s market positioning,” he added. Musharafieh also highlighted marketing campaigns that showcase Sharjah’s cultural, heritage, and natural strengths to attract visitors.

Hesham El-Din Youssef, Head of Hotel Apartment Sector Business Group, highlighted the adoption of advanced digital solutions, flexible packages, and strengthened health and safety standards that have boosted guest confidence and occupancy rates.

Law firms

Mohamed Ali Al-Hammadi, Head of the Law Firms Sector Group, said innovation-driven initiatives and increased judicial specialisation have enhanced legal services. “Law firms are expanding into specialised areas such as the digital economy, intellectual property, and advanced commercial contracts to meet the evolving needs of a fast-growing business environment,” he noted.

Industrial sector

Lalu Samuel, Head of the Industries Sector Group, described Sharjah as the UAE’s industrial backbone, citing its strategic location, advanced infrastructure, and government support. “Even in challenging times, confidence in the business community is strengthened by leadership vision, robust policies, and commitment to sustainable growth,” he said.

Used cars

Khaled Batarfi, Head of Used Car Trade Sector Business Group, said strong logistics and adaptable policies have enabled sustained economic activity and market stability.

Together, the SCCI sectoral groups concluded that Sharjah’s diversified economic model, long-term planning, and public-private collaboration continue to transform challenges into opportunities, reinforcing the emirate’s position as a competitive, resilient, and sustainable business hub in the region.

Ashfaq Ahmed
Ashfaq AhmedManaging Editor
Ashfaq has been storming the UAE media scene for over 27 years. His insights, analysis and deep understanding of regional dynamics have helped make sense of the unfolding news.   He’s the go-to guy for deep dives into the South Asian diaspora, blending heart, and hardcore reporting into his pieces. Whether he's unpacking Pakistani community affairs, chasing down leads on international political whirlwinds, or investigative reports on the scourge of terrorism and regional drama — Ashfaq doesn’t miss a beat.    He's earned kudos for his relentless hustle and sharp storytelling. Dependable, dynamic, and unstoppable, Ashfaq does not just report the news, he shapes it. He has been in the business since 1991.
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