Sharjah’s resilient economy drives growth in key sectors

Lalu Samuel, Head of the Industries Sector Group, described Sharjah as the UAE’s industrial backbone, citing its strategic location, advanced infrastructure, and government support. “Even in challenging times, confidence in the business community is strengthened by leadership vision, robust policies, and commitment to sustainable growth,” he said.

Mohamed Ali Al-Hammadi, Head of the Law Firms Sector Group, said innovation-driven initiatives and increased judicial specialisation have enhanced legal services. “Law firms are expanding into specialised areas such as the digital economy, intellectual property, and advanced commercial contracts to meet the evolving needs of a fast-growing business environment,” he noted.

Fadi Musharafieh, Head of the Hotels Sector Group, stressed that the hospitality sector has adopted flexible operational strategies focused on cost optimisation, talent development, and digital transformation. “Strategic initiatives targeting domestic tourism, flexible hospitality packages, and value-added offerings have strengthened Sharjah’s market positioning,” he added. Musharafieh also highlighted marketing campaigns that showcase Sharjah’s cultural, heritage, and natural strengths to attract visitors.

Saeed Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Head of the Real Estate Sector Group, said supportive policies like streamlined licensing and flexible solutions for developers have enabled uninterrupted project execution. “This integrated ecosystem allows the sector to turn challenges into growth opportunities,” he said, highlighting diversified financing channels and multi-sourcing strategies that enhance financial resilience and investor confidence.

Mustafa Mohammed Al Hosani, Head of Foodstuff Trade and Industry Sector Business Group, said the UAE has prioritised food security through long-term planning and a governance model that integrates public and private sector roles. “Diversifying import sources across Asia, Europe, Africa, and Latin America, alongside flexible trade agreements, has strengthened supply chain resilience,” he noted. Al Hosani added that investments in domestic production and advanced agri-tech solutions such as hydroponics, vertical farming, aquaculture, and livestock have boosted self-sufficiency and market stability.

Ashfaq has been storming the UAE media scene for over 27 years. His insights, analysis and deep understanding of regional dynamics have helped make sense of the unfolding news. He’s the go-to guy for deep dives into the South Asian diaspora, blending heart, and hardcore reporting into his pieces. Whether he's unpacking Pakistani community affairs, chasing down leads on international political whirlwinds, or investigative reports on the scourge of terrorism and regional drama — Ashfaq doesn’t miss a beat. He's earned kudos for his relentless hustle and sharp storytelling. Dependable, dynamic, and unstoppable, Ashfaq does not just report the news, he shapes it. He has been in the business since 1991.