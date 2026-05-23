Virat Kohli’s Travis Head handshake snub after heavy RCB defeat to SRH

Virat Kohli and Travis Head were involved in an interesting moment after the match, with social media buzzing over what appeared to be a handshake snub from the RCB star following Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday night. The clip quickly went viral, with fans trying to figure out the reason behind it. Some criticised Kohli and called it a lack of class, while others came up with different theories about what may have happened between the two players. One thing is certain: the discussion is unlikely to die down anytime soon unless one of them eventually explains the moment publicly.