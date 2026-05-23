Virat Kohli’s Travis Head handshake snub after heavy RCB defeat to SRH

Handshake snub clip sparks debate as fans dissect Kohli–Head flashpoint
Virat Kohli and Travis Head were involved in an interesting moment after the match, with social media buzzing over what appeared to be a handshake snub from the RCB star following Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday night. The clip quickly went viral, with fans trying to figure out the reason behind it. Some criticised Kohli and called it a lack of class, while others came up with different theories about what may have happened between the two players. One thing is certain: the discussion is unlikely to die down anytime soon unless one of them eventually explains the moment publicly.
During RCB’s batting innings, there were also moments where Virat Kohli was spotted repeatedly saying something while pointing toward Travis Head, according to several clips circulating on social media. Fans have since been analysing the footage closely and trying to decode what may have triggered the apparent tension between the two players.
On the field, however, both teams walked away with important outcomes in a high scoring thriller at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.
Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 55 runs after producing a brutal batting display to post 255/4 in 20 overs. Despite the heavy defeat, RCB still secured the No. 1 spot in the IPL 2026 points table after crossing the crucial 166 run qualification mark, which confirmed their place in Qualifier 1 against Gujarat Titans.
SRH, meanwhile, finished the league stage in third place.
SRH came out with complete intent after winning the toss and choosing to bat first.
Abhishek Sharma survived three dropped catches and made RCB pay massively, smashing a stunning 56 off just 22 deliveries. His fearless approach completely shifted momentum early in the innings.
Ishan Kishan then played the perfect anchor aggressor role, combining timing with controlled aggression on his way to a superb 79 off 46 balls.
Heinrich Klaasen once again looked unstoppable in the middle overs. The South African wicketkeeper batter hammered 51 off just 24 deliveries and completely dismantled Josh Hazlewood in one over that went for 27 runs.
Nitish Kumar Reddy added the finishing touches with a rapid unbeaten 29 off 12 balls as SRH stormed to 255/4.
It turned out to be a nightmare outing for RCB’s experienced pace attack. Bhuvneshwar Kumar went wicketless for 51 runs in his four overs, while Josh Hazlewood also struggled badly, finishing with figures of 0/55.
Chasing 256 was always going to be difficult, but RCB quickly shifted focus toward reaching 166 runs, the target required to secure a top two finish through net run rate.
Venkatesh Iyer gave them early momentum with a blistering 44 off 19 balls. Virat Kohli, however, could not make an impact and departed for 15.
Captain Rajat Patidar held the innings together with a composed 56 off 39 balls, while Krunal Pandya stayed unbeaten on 41 off 31 to calmly guide RCB past the all important qualification mark.
RCB eventually finished on 200/4, losing the match by 55 runs but still achieving the bigger objective of sealing a Qualifier 1 clash against Gujarat Titans.
For SRH, Eshan Malinga was the standout bowler with figures of 2/33 in a match dominated heavily by batters.