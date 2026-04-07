Reckless drivers arrested in Al Ain, Abu Dhabi Police warn against dangerous stunts

The suspects have been referred to the relevant authorities for legal action
Al Ain: Police in Al Ain have arrested a number of motorists accused of reckless driving and dangerous vehicle stunts, as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen road safety and reduce traffic risks.
The arrests were carried out by the Traffic and Patrols Directorate under Abu Dhabi Police as part of its “Smart Road Safety” strategic priority, after authorities received reports of drivers engaging in hazardous behaviour that put their own lives and those of other road users at risk. The suspects have been referred to the relevant authorities for legal action.
Brigadier Mahmoud Yousef Al Baloushi, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Directorate at Abu Dhabi Police, said field teams responded immediately to the reports and were able to identify and apprehend those involved.
He warned that reckless behaviour remains among the leading causes of traffic accidents and stressed that such violations would not be tolerated.
“These irresponsible actions are clear violations of traffic laws,” he said, adding that protecting public safety is a top priority for Abu Dhabi Police.
Colonel Ahmed Abdullah Al Shereifi, Deputy Director for Traffic and Patrols Affairs in Al Ain, also urged parents to monitor their children’s behaviour and raise awareness about the safe and responsible use of vehicles.
He highlighted the importance of community cooperation and encouraged the public to report dangerous behaviour to help improve road safety.