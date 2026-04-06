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Six injured after projectile shrapnel hits Kuwait residential neighborhood

Injuries included superficial cuts to the head and limbs, temporary hearing loss

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
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Six injured after projectile shrapnel hits Kuwait residential neighborhood

Dubai: The Ministry of Health said Monday that medical teams treated six people injured in a northern residential area after projectiles and shrapnel fell on the neighborhood, with all cases reported in stable condition.

Dr. Abdullah Al Sanad, the ministry's official spokesperson, said the central operations room was notified early Monday of casualties resulting from the Iranian strike on the area. Emergency teams and ambulances were deployed promptly to the scene.

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Two women were treated on-site by ambulance crews and did not require hospitalization. A third person was transferred to Al Jahra Hospital's emergency department for further evaluation. The remaining three individuals made their way to the hospital independently.

Injuries included superficial cuts to the head and limbs, temporary hearing loss from the blast, and injuries from falls caused by the explosion. "All cases were stable, and received the necessary care without serious complications," Al Sanad said.

Field teams afterward swept the affected area to confirm no additional casualties had gone unreported. Al Sanad said the health system remains on full alert and urged residents to follow official guidance from the relevant authorities.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
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