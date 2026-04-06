GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Wave of strikes against Tehran regime targets 'completed', says Israel: Iran's response uncertain

Army claims 'success' in Tehran strikes as Trump announces Tuesday deadline for deal

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Residents watch and take pictures as flames and smoke rise from an oil storage facility struck as attacks hit the city during the US–Israeli military campaign in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, March 7, 2026. (Alireza Sotakbar/ISNA via AP)
Residents watch and take pictures as flames and smoke rise from an oil storage facility struck as attacks hit the city during the US–Israeli military campaign in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, March 7, 2026. (Alireza Sotakbar/ISNA via AP)
AP

Israel's army said on Monday (April 6, 2026) that it had "completed" a wave of strikes against "regime targets" in Tehran.

It's not immediately clear what is the announcement is about, and Iran's response remains uncertain.

"A short while ago the IDF completed a wave of strikes on Iranian terror regime targets in Tehran," the Israeli military posted on Telegram.

It came after Iranian media reported attacks on residential areas in Tehran early Monday.

Tuesday (April 7) deadline set

Given the Tuesday (April 7, 8pm) deadline set by US President Donald Trump, reports of the "completion" by Israel Defence Force (IDF) of strikes against the Tehran regime emerged even as representatives of Iran and a group of regional mediators are in talks about the terms for a potential 45-day ceasefire that could result in an end to the war.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Military offensive

The reported Israeli strikes against targets in Tehran come amid a broader military offensive by the IDF and US Central Command (CentCom) against Iran’s regime infrastructure.

The campaign — often referred to in Israeli military communications as "Operation Roaring Lion" and "Operation Epic Fury" in US military parlance which Iran also calls "Operation True Promise" — has involved thousand of airstrikes and explosive munitions hitting numerous targets on both sides.

Iran has responded and continue to response with a barrage of missiles and drones launched against targets in different Gulf and Middle East countries.

IDF and US CentCom struck missile storage sites, air defense systems and weapons production facilities deep inside Iranian territory.

'Strategic goals' cited by Israeli military

Israeli authorities have framed their strikes as aimed at degrading Iran’s military and strategic capabilities, including key elements of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), aerospace facilities, and command infrastructures that could threaten Israeli security.

Precision-guided strikes on command posts in Tehran have been highlighted as part of this push.

Officials also warned that failing to expand targets that assist in capabilities to attack Israeli civilians would lead to broader escalation.

Iran's central military command, meanwhile, warned on Monday of "much more devastating" retaliation if its adversaries hit civilian targets.

"If attacks on civilian targets are repeated, the next stages of our offensive and retaliatory operations will be much more devastating and widespread," a spokesman for the Khatam Al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said in a statement posted by state broadcaster IRIB on Telegram.

The warning came after US President Donald Trump threatened to destroy Iran's civilian infrastructure, demanding Tehran bow to his demands for a deal to reopen the Gulf to shipping.

Also on Monday, gas outages were reported in parts of Tehran after a strike on a university, Iran's state broadcaster reported on Monday.

The attack "hit the Sharif University gas station and we are facing a temporary gas outage in the Sharif neighbourhood," state broadcaster IRIB quoted the head of Tehran's District 9 neighbourhood as saying.

(With inputs from AFP)

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The war erupted more than a month ago with US-Israeli strikes on Iran, triggering a retaliation that has spread the conflict throughout the Middle East.

Trump gives Iran 48 hours to make deal or face 'Hell'

4m read
A video grab image taken from footage released by the Israeli military on March 1, 2026, shows what it says are large-scale strikes on "the headquarters of the Iranian terror regime" in Tehran on March 1.

Israel military says striking 'regime targets' in Iran

1m read
Iran war week two: Scenes from the ground

Iran war week two: Scenes from the ground

3m read
This combination of video grabs created on February 28, 2026 and taken from UGC images posted on social media on the same day and verified by AFPTV teams in Paris, shows show the moment of a strike on a US base in Bahrain.

Photos show Iran struck as US, Israel launch airstrikes

2m read