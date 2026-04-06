Wave of strikes against Tehran regime targets 'completed', says Israel: Iran's response uncertain

Army claims 'success' in Tehran strikes as Trump announces Tuesday deadline for deal
Israel's army said on Monday (April 6, 2026) that it had "completed" a wave of strikes against "regime targets" in Tehran.
It's not immediately clear what is the announcement is about, and Iran's response remains uncertain.
"A short while ago the IDF completed a wave of strikes on Iranian terror regime targets in Tehran," the Israeli military posted on Telegram.
It came after Iranian media reported attacks on residential areas in Tehran early Monday.
Given the Tuesday (April 7, 8pm) deadline set by US President Donald Trump, reports of the "completion" by Israel Defence Force (IDF) of strikes against the Tehran regime emerged even as representatives of Iran and a group of regional mediators are in talks about the terms for a potential 45-day ceasefire that could result in an end to the war.
The reported Israeli strikes against targets in Tehran come amid a broader military offensive by the IDF and US Central Command (CentCom) against Iran’s regime infrastructure.
The campaign — often referred to in Israeli military communications as "Operation Roaring Lion" and "Operation Epic Fury" in US military parlance which Iran also calls "Operation True Promise" — has involved thousand of airstrikes and explosive munitions hitting numerous targets on both sides.
Iran has responded and continue to response with a barrage of missiles and drones launched against targets in different Gulf and Middle East countries.
IDF and US CentCom struck missile storage sites, air defense systems and weapons production facilities deep inside Iranian territory.
Israeli authorities have framed their strikes as aimed at degrading Iran’s military and strategic capabilities, including key elements of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), aerospace facilities, and command infrastructures that could threaten Israeli security.
Precision-guided strikes on command posts in Tehran have been highlighted as part of this push.
Officials also warned that failing to expand targets that assist in capabilities to attack Israeli civilians would lead to broader escalation.
Iran's central military command, meanwhile, warned on Monday of "much more devastating" retaliation if its adversaries hit civilian targets.
"If attacks on civilian targets are repeated, the next stages of our offensive and retaliatory operations will be much more devastating and widespread," a spokesman for the Khatam Al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said in a statement posted by state broadcaster IRIB on Telegram.
The warning came after US President Donald Trump threatened to destroy Iran's civilian infrastructure, demanding Tehran bow to his demands for a deal to reopen the Gulf to shipping.
Also on Monday, gas outages were reported in parts of Tehran after a strike on a university, Iran's state broadcaster reported on Monday.
The attack "hit the Sharif University gas station and we are facing a temporary gas outage in the Sharif neighbourhood," state broadcaster IRIB quoted the head of Tehran's District 9 neighbourhood as saying.
(With inputs from AFP)