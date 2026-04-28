Dubai reveals new passenger rights, complaint service for UAE travellers

Directive positions aviation authority as mediator between travellers, service providers
Dubai: Travellers flying through Dubai will have clearer rights and a new way to raise complaints after the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority introduced a consumer welfare directive aimed at improving the passenger experience.
The Aviation Consumer Welfare Directive establishes a formal framework governing the relationship between passengers, airlines and licensed travel agents in the emirate, setting out both rights and obligations across the travel journey.
Alongside the directive, the authority launched a digital service that allows passengers to submit complaints and feedback through its website and track their requests in real time, a move designed to make dispute resolution more transparent and accessible.
For residents and visitors, the changes mean a clearer reference point when dealing with issues such as delays, cancellations, or service disputes, as well as a structured process to escalate concerns.
The directive positions the aviation authority as a mediator between travellers and service providers, introducing a formal mechanism to handle complaints and ensure fair outcomes.
Passengers can now:
File complaints directly with the authority
Track the status of their cases online
Submit feedback on airline or travel agent services
The system aims to reduce uncertainty around dispute handling, particularly in cases where travellers are unsure how to escalate complaints with airlines or agents.
Mohammed Abdulla Lengawi, Director General of the authority, said the initiative is intended to strengthen passenger confidence and align Dubai’s aviation framework with international standards.
“The launch of the Aviation Consumer Welfare Directive and its related service represents a strategic step that reflects DCAA’s commitment to strengthening passenger rights and advancing Dubai’s civil aviation ecosystem,” he said.
“Through this initiative, we aim to provide an advanced regulatory environment aligned with international best practices, improving service quality, and strengthening customer confidence in the sector.”
The directive also places clearer responsibilities on airlines and licensed travel agents operating in Dubai, requiring them to adhere to defined service standards and cooperate with the authority in resolving disputes.
The regulator has called on industry players to support the initiative by raising awareness among customers and improving compliance across the travel ecosystem.
For frequent travellers, the move introduces a more structured layer of oversight, particularly in a market that handles millions of passengers each year.
The authority said the directive is part of a broader effort to enhance service quality and reliability across Dubai’s aviation sector, which remains a key hub for international travel.
By combining regulatory clarity with a digital complaint platform, officials aim to create a more predictable and accountable system for passengers navigating disruptions or service issues.
Travellers can access the directive and submit requests through the authority’s official website, as part of efforts to increase awareness of passenger rights and improve the overall travel experience in Dubai.