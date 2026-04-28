Dubai reveals new passenger rights, complaint service for UAE travellers

Dubai: Travellers flying through Dubai will have clearer rights and a new way to raise complaints after the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority introduced a consumer welfare directive aimed at improving the passenger experience.

For residents and visitors, the changes mean a clearer reference point when dealing with issues such as delays, cancellations, or service disputes, as well as a structured process to escalate concerns.

Alongside the directive, the authority launched a digital service that allows passengers to submit complaints and feedback through its website and track their requests in real time, a move designed to make dispute resolution more transparent and accessible.

The Aviation Consumer Welfare Directive establishes a formal framework governing the relationship between passengers, airlines and licensed travel agents in the emirate, setting out both rights and obligations across the travel journey.

The system aims to reduce uncertainty around dispute handling, particularly in cases where travellers are unsure how to escalate complaints with airlines or agents.

Travellers can access the directive and submit requests through the authority’s official website, as part of efforts to increase awareness of passenger rights and improve the overall travel experience in Dubai.

The authority said the directive is part of a broader effort to enhance service quality and reliability across Dubai’s aviation sector, which remains a key hub for international travel.

The regulator has called on industry players to support the initiative by raising awareness among customers and improving compliance across the travel ecosystem.

The directive also places clearer responsibilities on airlines and licensed travel agents operating in Dubai, requiring them to adhere to defined service standards and cooperate with the authority in resolving disputes.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.