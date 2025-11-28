How UAE foundations are redefining wealth protection in the region

MCA highlights growing role of UAE foundations in safeguarding family assets
The UAE is fast emerging as one of the world’s most trusted destinations for wealth structuring and legacy planning, and at the centre of this evolution are foundations.
Unlike traditional companies, a foundation is an independent legal entity without shareholders, designed to hold assets, safeguard family wealth, and ensure smooth succession.
Introduced through the ADGM Foundations Regulations (2017) and DIFC Foundations Law (2018), these vehicles combine the strength of civil law traditions with the flexibility of common law jurisdictions, offering privacy, control, and continuity under a strong regulatory framework.
For family-owned businesses and high-net-worth individuals, the appeal is clear. Foundations separate ownership from control, allowing founders to protect assets from personal liabilities while establishing clear governance through a charter and by-laws.
They ensure long-term continuity, a critical advantage as many family enterprises in the region transition to second- and third-generation leadership.
The UAE’s expanding ecosystem supports this evolution. Both ADGM and DIFC permit foundations to hold shares in operating companies, real estate, intellectual property, and even philanthropic funds.
This is coupled with the nation’s 0 percent personal income tax, world-class infrastructure, international banking network, and political stability.
At MCA, we help families and business owners design and implement these structures from start to finish, from choosing the right jurisdiction and drafting charters to managing compliance, governance, and reporting.
Our integrated approach combines legal, tax, and banking expertise to ensure every foundation is sustainable, future-ready, and aligned with each family’s values and goals.
In a world focused on transparency and legacy, UAE foundations, supported by trusted advisors like MCA, offer a modern, regulated, and culturally aligned platform to preserve wealth for generations to come.
