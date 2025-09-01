Zayed International Airport awarded ACI World Level 2 Accessibility accreditation

Key step in its mission to provide inclusive travel experience for all passengers
Abu Dhabi: Zayed International Airport (AUH) has earned Level 2 Accreditation in the Airports Council International (ACI) World Accessibility Enhancement programme, marking a significant step forward in its mission to provide an inclusive travel experience for all passengers.
This follows AUH’s Level 1 accreditation in 2024 and reflects the successful rollout of a comprehensive accessibility plan, supported by strong governance, staff training, and inclusive design measures. Accessibility is now integrated across the airport’s operations, from digital platforms to passenger services, ensuring support for travellers with diverse needs.
Aligned with the UAE’s National Policy for Empowering People of Determination, Federal Law No. 29 on the Rights of People with Special Needs, and the UAE Digital Accessibility Policy, this accreditation highlights AUH’s commitment to exceeding minimum standards and embedding inclusion throughout its services.
Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and CEO of Abu Dhabi Airports, said: “Eighteen months ago, we opened Zayed International Airport with a vision to create a world-class gateway that welcomes every guest. Achieving Level 2 Accessibility Accreditation, following our Level 1 recognition in 2024, demonstrates we are delivering on that promise.”
As part of its accessibility efforts, AUH has enhanced its digital ecosystem. The airport’s website meets WCAG 2.1 Level AA standards and features Recite Me assistive technology, which supports users with visual impairments, dyslexia, learning difficulties, and language needs. Tools include text-to-speech, reading aids, customizable fonts, and translation into over 100 languages.
The airport also engages regularly with disability advocacy groups and people of determination, ensuring their feedback shapes the passenger journey.
This milestone positions Zayed International Airport as a regional leader in accessible aviation, reinforcing Abu Dhabi Airports’ commitment to delivering a seamless, inclusive, and dignified experience for every traveller.
