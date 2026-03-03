Just stay put: Philippines president advises OFWs amid ongoing Middle East tensions

Over 1,400 Filipinos in the region seek to return home
Dubai: As tensions rise across parts of the Middle East, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has advised overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) to “stay put” and prioritise safety while efforts to organise repatriation continue.
In a briefing, Marcos has noted that the situation on the ground remains “very fluid”, with airspace closures and security risks complicating evacuation plans.
According to the figures he shared, a total of 1,416 Filipino nationals across Middle East countries have requested repatriation.
Of these, 10 are from Iran, 297 from Israel, 22 from Jordan, and 231 from Bahrain. In the UAE, 586 requests have come from Dubai and 270 from Abu Dhabi.
Many of those who have asked to return home include workers whose contracts have already ended, as well as others who want to leave what they describe as “danger zones.”
“We are in constant contact with our ambassadors, our labor attachés, and our defense attachés to find out what is the situation,” said Marcos.
Marcos has also expressed concern over reports of retaliatory strikes by Iran and the risk of misidentification in an active conflict environment.
“The airports are closed. They are all no-fly zones. This is a combat area.”
While land travel could be an alternative, he has cautioned that it can be dangerous due to a possible “friendly-fire incident.”
“It might be misidentified as a hostile movement. Although that will be the best option we will have in the immediate future,” stated Marcos.
For now, the primary advice to Filipinos in affected areas is to remain indoors and stay in safe locations.
“If you are in a safe place, just stay put and be safe. For those who want to be repatriated, we will find ways to get you out safely.”
For OFWs in the region, Marcos has stressed the importance of following host government advisories and avoiding unnecessary movement.
“Right now, safety first for our people,” said the president.
Additionally, he has reassured that hotlines have been activated by the Department of Migrant Workers and the Department of Foreign Affairs to allow families in the Philippines to check on the status of relatives living and working in the Gulf.
“We are on 24/7 alert. The embassies and all our foreign posts have given the hotline numbers and all the other modes of contact.”
With the regional conflict remaining unresolved, the public is urged to stay in safe places and follow advisories from local authorities.