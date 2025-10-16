GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

Major tsunami simulation in Fujairah tests UAE’s emergency readiness

Exercise simulated powerful earthquake in Indian Ocean region, triggering tsunami scenario

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
Participants tested the efficiency of early warning systems, rapid response protocols, and evacuation coordination.
Participants tested the efficiency of early warning systems, rapid response protocols, and evacuation coordination.
Screengrab

The United Arab Emirates successfully concluded its participation in the international "Indian Ocean Tsunami Simulation" (IOWAVE25) exercise, held in the Qidfa area of Fujairah. The event brought together several national authorities in cooperation with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

Major General Mohammed Ahmed bin Ghanem Al Kaabi, Commander-in-Chief of Fujairah Police, attended the exercise alongside officers from the Ministry of Interior, the Fujairah Police General Command, and representatives from participating entities.

The exercise simulated a powerful earthquake in the Indian Ocean region, triggering a tsunami scenario. Participants tested the efficiency of early warning systems, rapid response protocols, and evacuation coordination, with the goal of protecting lives and minimizing potential losses.

The UAE’s involvement reflects its ongoing commitment to strengthening both national and international preparedness against natural disasters. Authorities emphasized the importance of ensuring that emergency response systems and operational plans are ready to handle a variety of hypothetical scenarios.

The Ministry of Interior highlighted that such exercises are part of continuous efforts to enhance institutional capabilities, refine national emergency plans, and foster cooperation among relevant authorities. These initiatives align with the directives of the nation’s leadership to safeguard public security, protect communities, and support sustainable national development.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Picture used for illustrative purposes.

How to legally rent a Dubai property as a holiday home

3m read
The drill will take place at Qidfa Beach in Fujairah, starting at 10:00 am (Image used for illustrative purposes only)

Tsunami drill: UAE to test major emergency response

1m read
Held every four years, the global event brings together experts, policymakers, and conservationists from governments, academia, the private sector, and civil society to discuss ways to better protect the planet’s natural heritage.

Fujairah authority takes conservation message global

2m read
The Arabian lynx plays a vital ecological role as a top predator, helping maintain balance within mountain ecosystems.

Arabian lynx spotted in Fujairah after years of absence

2m read