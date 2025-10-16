Major tsunami simulation in Fujairah tests UAE’s emergency readiness

Exercise simulated powerful earthquake in Indian Ocean region, triggering tsunami scenario
The United Arab Emirates successfully concluded its participation in the international "Indian Ocean Tsunami Simulation" (IOWAVE25) exercise, held in the Qidfa area of Fujairah. The event brought together several national authorities in cooperation with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).
Major General Mohammed Ahmed bin Ghanem Al Kaabi, Commander-in-Chief of Fujairah Police, attended the exercise alongside officers from the Ministry of Interior, the Fujairah Police General Command, and representatives from participating entities.
The exercise simulated a powerful earthquake in the Indian Ocean region, triggering a tsunami scenario. Participants tested the efficiency of early warning systems, rapid response protocols, and evacuation coordination, with the goal of protecting lives and minimizing potential losses.
The UAE’s involvement reflects its ongoing commitment to strengthening both national and international preparedness against natural disasters. Authorities emphasized the importance of ensuring that emergency response systems and operational plans are ready to handle a variety of hypothetical scenarios.
The Ministry of Interior highlighted that such exercises are part of continuous efforts to enhance institutional capabilities, refine national emergency plans, and foster cooperation among relevant authorities. These initiatives align with the directives of the nation’s leadership to safeguard public security, protect communities, and support sustainable national development.
