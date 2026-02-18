Standalone messenger.com to close months after desktop apps were discontinued
Dubai: In a new move to simplify its services, Meta has announced that it will shut down the standalone Messenger website starting this April.
This is not the first time that the tech giant has made significant changes. Last year, it discontinued the Messenger desktop apps for Windows and Mac.
According to the advisory issued by Meta, users who try to access Messenger through messenger.com will automatically be redirected to facebook.com/messages once the website is taken offline.
"Starting April 2026, messenger.com will no longer be available for messaging. The Messenger desktop app is also no longer available. You can use facebook.com/messages to continue messaging on web."
Meanwhile, the Messenger app for iOS and Android will continue to function normally, and no changes are expected for mobile users.
The biggest impact will be felt by users who access Messenger on the web without a Facebook account.
Once the website shuts down, users will be required to log in through Facebook to view and manage their chats online. This means those who relied solely on messenger.com without maintaining an active Facebook profile may lose web access to their conversations.
For UAE residents who use Messenger for small businesses, community groups, or personal communication, the change means getting used to accessing chats through Facebook’s main desktop interface instead of a separate website.
Messenger was launched as a standalone app in 2011 by Facebook, years after the company introduced its instant messaging feature, Facebook chat.
Over time, Messenger has become one of the world’s most widely used messaging platforms, competing with apps like WhatsApp, which is also owned by Meta.
However, Meta has been gradually connecting all its services under the main Facebook platform. In December last year, the company officially discontinued the standalone Messenger apps for Windows and Mac, indicating a broader move toward integration.
Users who rely on Messenger through desktop should make sure they have access to their Facebook login details, as web chats will only be available through Facebook once the change takes effect.
Moreover, for those who prefer a smooth experience, they can continue using the Messenger app on iOS or Android, which remains unaffected. It may also be wise to back up important conversations in advance.