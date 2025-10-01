10 terrorists killed in CTD gun battle in Quetta’s Aghbarg

Operation launched on intelligence tip-off; heavy weapons recovered from slain militants
Dubai: At least ten terrorists were killed in Quetta’s Aghbarg area during a gun battle with the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), a spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday, according to Dawn.
“Ten terrorists were killed during an exchange of fire between them and the CTD team in the Aghbarg neighbourhood of Quetta,” the spokesperson said in a statement.
The operation was launched following a tip-off from intelligence agencies. “Upon reaching the area, they were attacked by the terrorists but promptly retaliated,” the spokesperson added.
Heavy ammunition and weapons were recovered from the slain militants. According to the statement, the terrorists had previously been involved in attacks on security forces and were members of a banned outfit.
The bodies have been shifted to a hospital for identification, as the militants have not yet been named. “Further investigation into the matter is underway,” the spokesperson said.
The development follows a deadly suicide car bombing a day earlier near the headquarters of the Frontier Corps (FC) in Quetta, which killed 10 people, including four security personnel.
Balochistan’s security situation has deteriorated in recent months, with insurgents intensifying the scale and frequency of their attacks. The banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), in particular, has adopted new tactics aimed at inflicting higher casualties and directly targeting Pakistani security forces.
