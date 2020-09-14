A housemaid has allegedly murdered a four-year-old child because he witnessed her stealing jewellery on September 12 in Pakistan's Balochistan province.
Quetta city police told local media that a minor was brutally murdered by a housemaid near the Samungli road area.
The family of the deceased child claimed that the housemaid first strangled and later killed him by drowning because he saw her stealing from a house.
According to local media reports, a neighbour, Muhammad Khan Imrani said the child’s mother and maternal uncle were present at the house when the incident happened.
He told local media that when the neighbours rushed to the house after hearing cries, they found the dead body of the child, soaking in water.
According to him, when they reached the hospital, the doctor said that the child was strangulated to death.
Police told local media that a case has been filed against the accused and raids are being conducted to find her.
They added that a postmortem report of the deceased child will help investigators ascertain the cause of death.