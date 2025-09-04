Zero traffic accidents in Ras Al Khaimah as students return to school

RAK Police credit a safety plan, with 103 patrols deployed, for this achievement
Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah kicked off the new academic year on a safe note, with police reporting zero traffic accidents during the first week of school — a milestone they credit to careful planning and community cooperation.
According to Ras Al Khaimah Police, this achievement reflects the success of a comprehensive safety plan that saw 103 police patrols deployed across key roads and near major schools. Senior officers were also on the ground, personally supervising traffic management to ensure a smooth start to the school year.
The operation didn’t stop at patrol cars. Police utilized drones to monitor busy routes, allowing teams to quickly identify and ease traffic congestion before it became a problem.
Authorities praised parents, school administrators, bus drivers, and motorists for their cooperation, which they say played a key role in keeping students safe.
"We are committed to ensuring the highest levels of road safety for our children," police officials said, urging the public to continue following traffic rules and cooperating with officers throughout the school year.
As part of their proactive approach, the Traffic and Patrols Department, together with the Media and Public Relations Department, also held awareness lectures for Emirates Transport bus drivers and supervisors, reinforcing safe driving practices at the very start of the term.
