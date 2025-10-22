Passengers can travel to and from metro stations at no extra cost within same zone
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced that rides on feeder buses connecting to metro stations are free in both directions for passengers using the metro, whether for outbound or return trips, provided the journey remains within the same geographic zone, Al Bayan Arabic newspaper reported.
The RTA clarified that fares are charged only once at the start of the trip, when passengers get on board the feeder bus. If the passenger then uses the metro or returns on the same feeder bus in the opposite direction within the same zone, no additional fees will apply.
Adel Shakri, Director of Planning and Business Development at RTA's Public Transport Agency, explained that Dubai Metro is divided into seven main zones, with fares calculated based on the number of zones a passenger travels through.
He noted that trips on feeder buses within the same zone are free when using the metro, allowing passengers to travel in both directions at no additional cost, provided they do not leave their original geographic zone.
The first zone includes Jebel Ali Industrial, Jebel Ali Free Zone, Techno Park, Dubai Investment Park, and Dubai World Central.
The second covers Umm Suqeim, Al Barsha, Emirates Hills, and part of Jebel Ali Industrial.
The third zone encompasses Jumeirah Village, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Jumeirah South Village, Al Barsha South, and Al Merkadh.
The fourth zone includes Nad Al Sheba, Mirdif, Al Khawaneej, and Al Muhaisnah.
Zone five covers Gold Souk, Al Mamzar, Al Qusais, and Al Rashidiya.
The sixth zone includes Al Ghubaiba, Al Satwa, Al Karama, and Al Jafiliya, while the seventh covers Al Awir, Warsan, Lehbab, and Dubai Land.
Shakri highlighted that this initiative reflects RTA’s commitment to providing a seamless and sustainable transport experience for all segments of society. By offering convenient and affordable travel options, the RTA aims to improve quality of life and support Dubai’s goal of becoming one of the world’s most connected cities, with smart, efficient, and widely used public transport.
