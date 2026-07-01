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Stuck in traffic? Here's where Dubai's busiest roads are congested this morning

Rush-hour delays affect major routes from Sharjah into Dubai, including E11 and E311

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
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Heavy congestion builds from Sharjah into Dubai as commuters face another busy morning.
Heavy congestion builds from Sharjah into Dubai as commuters face another busy morning.
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Dubai: Commuters are facing another busy morning on Dubai's roads, with congestion building on major routes from Sharjah into the emirate as rush-hour traffic intensifies, according to Google Maps.

Motorists travelling from Sharjah towards Dubai are experiencing delays on Sheikh Zayed Road (E11) through Al Ghusais and around the Trade Centre Roundabout. Traffic is also building on Sheikh Rashid Road (D75) from Karama towards Bur Dubai, particularly near its junction with Sheikh Zayed Road (E11).

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On Al Khail Road (E44), traffic is heavy to moderate between Ras Al Khor and Meydan, with another slowdown near Al Quoz.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311) is seeing slow-moving traffic from Sharjah towards Dubai, with the heaviest congestion around Mirdif. Moderate traffic is also reported in parts of Dubai South.

Traffic on Emirates Road (E611) is moving relatively smoothly overall, although delays are reported near Al Maktoum International Airport following reported accidents.

Drivers are advised to allow extra travel time, maintain a safe following distance and consider alternative routes as traffic volumes increase during the morning rush hour.

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