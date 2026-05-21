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UAE’s automotive sector embraces Etihad Rail for reliable, sustainable vehicle transport

Irfan Tansel highlights UAE-first rail-based vehicle transport innovation

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Irfan Tansel, Chief Executive Officer, Al Masaood Automobiles
Irfan Tansel, Chief Executive Officer, Al Masaood Automobiles

From Al Masaood Automobiles’ recent experience in railway vehicle transport, do you believe rail transport is reshaping logistics in the UAE’s automotive industry amid regional uncertainties?

Yes, rail transport is significantly reshaping the logistics landscape in the UAE. Al Masaood Automobiles is at the forefront of leveraging this transformation by utilising the UAE’s national rail network to transport finished vehicles. The shift is not only a strategic response to the logistical challenges presented by geopolitical tensions, such as pressure on traditional supply chains and road logistics, but also serves as a more resilient and flexible transportation solution. Rail transport offers a reliable, cost-effective, and scalable method for moving large quantities of vehicles, making it a vital alternative to road transport, regardless of the geopolitical circumstances.

How has this alternative delivery solution impacted vehicle transport timelines and customer experience at Al Masaood Automobiles?

Customer experience is a non-negotiable priority for us at Al Masaood Automobiles, and it sits at the core of how we make decisions across the business. Our collaboration with Etihad Rail Freight has given us a more predictable and reliable delivery model, helping us reduce the impact of road and other logistical disruptions that can affect timelines. This has allowed us to uphold our commitment to customers by ensuring smoother vehicle handovers and greater consistency in delivery schedules. Predictability is critical when it comes to maintaining the level of service our customers expect from us. With rail, vehicles arrive with far greater reliability and fewer operational uncertainties, ultimately contributing to a more seamless customer experience from shipment to handover.

Apart from delivery timelines, what other benefits did Al Masaood Automobiles reap from this initiative?

Beyond delivery efficiency and predictability, this initiative also supported the wellbeing of our people. The alternative to rail transport would have required a significantly larger number of vehicle carriers on the road, with drivers spending extended hours transporting shipments across long distances. By integrating rail into the logistics process, we were able to reduce that operational strain while supporting a safer and more efficient transport model for our teams.

Customer experience is non-negotiable priority for us at Al Masaood Automobiles, and it sits at the core of how we make decisions across the business.
Irfan Tansel, Chief Executive Officer - Al Masaood Automobiles

The availability of infrastructure such as Etihad Rail today is also a testament to the UAE wise leadership’s foresight and longterm vision, which has enabled world-class national capabilities that support operational continuity, particularly during periods of disruption such as the one we saw recently. At the same time, rail transport contributes to lower emissions compared to traditional road freight, helping reduce the overall environmental impact associated with vehicle logistics. This supports the UAE’s wider sustainability ambitions and reflects our commitment to exploring more responsible and forward-looking ways of operating.

How do you see the automotive industry evolving in the UAE, especially in terms of technological advancements and market trends?

The automotive industry in the UAE is poised for substantial evolution, driven by advancements in technology, changing customer expectations, and a growing focus on intelligent mobility solutions. AI, connectivity, and advanced driver technologies are more and more shaping how vehicles are designed, and experienced in everyday life. As a long-standing partner of Nissan, we have welcomed the brand’s recently announced strategic vision, which reflects this shift through a stronger focus on an AI-powered product line up and innovative vehicle technologies. At the same time, the UAE continues to position itself as a progressive market that embraces innovation, supported by strong infrastructure, forward-looking policies, and discerning customers that are interested in smarter, more connected mobility.

How important is it for UAE automotive businesses to diversify their vehicle offerings given the rise of new technologies?

Diversifying vehicle offerings is crucial for UAE automotive businesses in light of the rise of new technologies. As consumer preferences shift toward more sustainable and technologically advanced vehicles, companies like Nissan are adapting their strategies to offer products for every customer segment. Nissan’s AI-powered product lineup is a clear example of how the brand is responding to evolving market conditions. Offering a mix of electric, hybrid, and traditional vehicles, Nissan ensures that it meets the diverse needs of customers, ranging from eco-conscious buyers to those looking for high-performance vehicles. Their approach allows the brand to remain competitive and relevant as the market increasingly demands innovation and new technologies.

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