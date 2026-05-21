UAE’s automotive sector embraces Etihad Rail for reliable, sustainable vehicle transport

From Al Masaood Automobiles’ recent experience in railway vehicle transport, do you believe rail transport is reshaping logistics in the UAE’s automotive industry amid regional uncertainties?

Yes, rail transport is significantly reshaping the logistics landscape in the UAE. Al Masaood Automobiles is at the forefront of leveraging this transformation by utilising the UAE’s national rail network to transport finished vehicles. The shift is not only a strategic response to the logistical challenges presented by geopolitical tensions, such as pressure on traditional supply chains and road logistics, but also serves as a more resilient and flexible transportation solution. Rail transport offers a reliable, cost-effective, and scalable method for moving large quantities of vehicles, making it a vital alternative to road transport, regardless of the geopolitical circumstances.

How has this alternative delivery solution impacted vehicle transport timelines and customer experience at Al Masaood Automobiles?

Customer experience is a non-negotiable priority for us at Al Masaood Automobiles, and it sits at the core of how we make decisions across the business. Our collaboration with Etihad Rail Freight has given us a more predictable and reliable delivery model, helping us reduce the impact of road and other logistical disruptions that can affect timelines. This has allowed us to uphold our commitment to customers by ensuring smoother vehicle handovers and greater consistency in delivery schedules. Predictability is critical when it comes to maintaining the level of service our customers expect from us. With rail, vehicles arrive with far greater reliability and fewer operational uncertainties, ultimately contributing to a more seamless customer experience from shipment to handover.

Apart from delivery timelines, what other benefits did Al Masaood Automobiles reap from this initiative?