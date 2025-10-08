GOLD/FOREX
Thani Al Zeyoudi takes Etihad Rail train ride from Dubai to Fujairah

The Etihad Rail project will connect 11 cities and regions, from Al Sila to Fujairah

Anupam Varma, News and Business Editor
UAE Minister of Foreign Trade Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi with Etihad Rail CEO Shadi Malak.
Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of Foreign Trade, travelled on an Etihad Rail passenger train from Al Qudra in Dubai to Fujairah, along with Etihad Rail CEO Shadi Malak and a senior delegation of UAE officials.

In conjunction with its freight capabilities, which will move in excess of 60 million tonnes annually by 2030, the passenger service will be an integral part of the UAE’s integrated transport network, enhancing mobility, empowering communities and supporting industries across the country.

Al Zeyoudi emphasized the significant role that the Etihad Rail project will play in transforming the mobility of passengers and freight across the country.

“The launch of Etihad Rail’s passenger services will represent a critical step in our efforts to expand and upgrade the UAE’s transport network. This landmark infrastructure project is already expediting the movement of goods and materials between industrial zones, ports and transport hubs, and will now also provide passenger services to enable greater connectivity for our population and, in doing so, support sustainable economic development and reduce harmful emissions,” he said.

Shadi Malak added: “We were honoured to welcome Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi and showcase Etihad Rail’s passenger service, which marks a new milestone in our journey, driven by the vision of our wise leadership and under the leadership of Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Etihad Rail. This project reflects Etihad Rail’s commitment to advancing an integrated transport network that enhances connectivity across the UAE and supports the transition towards a more sustainable and efficient future of mobility.”

Connecting the UAE

Once operational, Etihad Rail’s passenger service will connect 11 cities from Al Sila in the far west of the country to Fujairah, on the UAE’s east coast, improving access between key destinations and reducing traffic congestion. Each train is expected to accommodate up to 400 passengers, with passenger numbers projected to reach 36.5 million annually by 2030.

The Etihad Rail network spans 900 kilometers across the emirates, connecting Ghuwaifat to Fujairah. It is essential in serving key ports, including Khalifa Port, Jebel Ali Port, and Ruwais Port, facilitating the efficient movement of goods and materials from main entry points to industrial zones and enabling the transportation of manufacturing output to crucial nodes on global supply chains. With a projected annual capacity of 60 million tonnes by 2030, the rail system has already transformed local freight logistics and significantly enhanced the UAE's trade capabilities.

Anupam Varma
