UAE’s National Railway Programme to deliver Dh200b in benefits, says Minister

Rail project to boost economy, cut emissions, reshape UAE transport for sustainable future
Dubai: The UAE’s Dh50 billion National Railway Programme, the largest integrated transport system ever launched in the country, is poised to deliver more than Dh200 billion in economic and developmental benefits, according to Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure.
Speaking ahead of the Global Rail 2025 Exhibition and Conference, which opens tomorrow in Abu Dhabi, Al Mazrouei said the initiative goes far beyond traditional infrastructure development.
“It represents a comprehensive vision designed to reshape the transport landscape, enhance road safety, and reduce carbon emissions, in line with the UAE Centennial 2071 goals,” he told the Emirates News Agency (WAM).
Launched in 2021 as a core pillar of the government’s Projects of the 50, the National Railway Programme underscores the UAE’s strategy to build a sustainable, interconnected economy.
Al Mazrouei noted that railways are a cornerstone of the nation’s Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative, providing a cleaner, more efficient alternative to road transport and contributing to improved quality of life across communities.
He added that the UAE continues to invest heavily in next-generation mobility, from autonomous vehicle infrastructure to forward-looking legislation and regulatory frameworks, measures that strengthen the country’s standing as a global leader in shaping the transport systems of the future.
The Global Rail 2025 Exhibition and Conference, he said, will provide a leading international platform for collaboration, knowledge exchange, and future foresight, aligning with the UAE leadership’s vision of fostering sustainable development and innovation-driven growth.
“Hosting Global Rail 2025 reflects our leadership’s commitment to positioning the UAE as a key partner in building the future of sustainable transport worldwide,” Al Mazrouei said.
“It reaffirms our role as an international hub for cooperation and innovation, fulfilling present ambitions while laying the foundations for a more prosperous future.”
