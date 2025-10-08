Etihad Rail links up with Citymapper to make planning public transport trips simpler
Dubai: Etihad Rail, developer and operator of the UAE’s national railway network, announced Wednesday a new partnership with United Trans and global mobility technology company Via to make public transport across the UAE more connected and convenient.
According to Etihad Rail, the agreement will integrate the national rail network into the Citymapper app, enabling users to plan end-to-end trips that combine train, metro, bus, on-demand rides, and micromobility options — all from a single platform.
Citymapper is a British public transit app and mapping service that displays transport options, usually with live timing, between any two locations in a supported city.
The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the three companies supports the UAE’s goal of becoming a global leader in smart and sustainable mobility.
Once live, Citymapper will show real-time schedules, fare details, and optimal routes, helping passengers make informed travel choices while reducing journey times.
“This initiative reflects Etihad Rail’s commitment to building a modern, integrated transport system that improves mobility for residents and visitors alike,” said Azza Alsuwaidi, Deputy CEO of Etihad Rail Mobility.
“By working with United Trans and Via, we can deliver a seamless travel experience that positions rail as the backbone of the UAE’s public transport network.”
Why does it matter?
One-stop app: Plan and track rail, metro, and bus journeys in one place.
Smarter links: First- and last-mile options to connect communities to rail.
Greener mobility: Encourages shared, low-emission travel across the UAE.
The partnership will also explore first- and last-mile connectivity using Via’s on-demand technology, operated by United Trans. This would link communities and workplaces to nearby rail stations, reducing the use of private cars and easing congestion.
“United Trans has long been committed to advancing smart mobility solutions across the UAE,” said Raed Abu Hijleh of United Trans. “This partnership is an important step toward creating an integrated, user-friendly network that encourages more people to choose shared transport.”
Via, which already supports on-demand transport in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Ajman, said the integration marks a key milestone in building a connected national transport ecosystem.
“This is what the future of public transport should feel like — connected, intuitive, and rider-centric,” said Chris Snyder, Chief Operating Officer at Via. “By integrating Etihad Rail into Citymapper, we’re helping make public transport more accessible, efficient, and sustainable.”
Etihad Rail said the collaboration supports its broader strategy to enhance national connectivity and aligns with the UAE’s sustainability and innovation goals.
