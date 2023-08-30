Dubai: Limo riders can now use the app of the Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC) on an ‘Hourly Rental’ basis to make many trips without designating a specific destination.
Passengers can guide the driver to specific locations. The service allows them to book a single limousine for several meetings, with the option of making multiple stops as part of their trips. The service is available 24/7, allowing users to complete all journeys with a single vehicle rather of switching between different vehicles, saving them time, effort, and cost.
The Hourly Rental is meant to suit the demands of residents, tourists, and entrepreneurs, as well as tourist facilities such as hotels, tour operators, airlines, and other public and private entities.
New services
The option is among four smart services now available on the DTC App. DTC is a subsidiary of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).
DTC also launched the ‘Lost and Found Service’, enabling passengers who lost any of their belongings during their trip to retrieve them by communicating with the driver or selecting the ‘Lost Item Request’ feature in the available trip report on the DTC App to arrange for their return.
Additionally, DTC added the ‘Meet Me Here’ service to its list of services on the smart app, allowing users to share their precise location with friends, making it easy for them to meet at the intended destination. Furthermore, the Share My Trip Status service enables users to share their trip status accurately with their family or friends, giving them details about their trip, route, and estimated time of arrival.
Abdullah Ibrahim Al Meer, director of Digital Transformation and Commercial Development at DTC, said: “The launch of these services reflects the Dubai Taxi Corporation’s commitment to developing smart services in accordance with the leadership’s directives to enhance the digital transformation journey for the benefit of the community.”