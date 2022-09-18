Smart direction

Al Tayer said during a meeting with DTC employees that the approved projects include the Smart Direction of the taxis system, involving the use of AI to analyse big data to automatically direct taxis to the highest demand spots as indicated by the demand forecast system. The project will reduce the consumption of fuel and increase the number of journeys per vehicle.

Robotic Process Automation

“The approved projects include the Robotic Process Automation (RPA), which will improve the operational efficiency of vehicles by three per cent, increase the accuracy of data and forecast of areas with the highest demand by 10 per cent, cut the trip time and increase the percentage of productive kilometres. It will also increase the rate of trip acceptance by 15 per cent, and reduce the cost of human resources by 20 per cent.

“The portfolio of projects includes deploying the Smart Distribution of taxis and Tesla vehicles system, automating the collection of daily revenues of limousine services (Uber and Careem), undertaking preventive maintenance measures for taxis, distributing booking requests according to the capacity of the battery of Tesla vehicles, and sending notifications to drivers when batteries are due for charging,” said Al Tayer.

Smart Collection

The Smart Collection project aims to deliver smart, digital and sustainable services to drivers through streamlining the collection procedures, enhancing operational efficiency, and nurturing an environment attractive to them. It also aims to increase the operational efficiency of vehicles, increase the number of journeys, reduce maintenance and fuel costs, facilitate procedures for drivers, develop digital solutions for transactions and provide the service 24/7.

Commercial development

Al Tayer was presented with DTC’s commercial companies and investment plan geared towards creating an inclusive and sustainable future by utilising growth opportunities and enhancing profitability. In the first half of 2022, DTC generated Dh118 million in profits and signed seven commercial agreements for taxis, limos and buses.

The gathering reviewed DTC’s priorities, which are continually updated. Highlights include reshaping and upgrading services and following up on the 2021-2023 roadmap to improve the Dubai Airports’ services, besides developing investment prospects and plans and enhancing the safety roadmap in the taxi sector.

Diversified income

Al Tayer inspected the Tesla Model 3 vehicle, which has been added to Dubai Taxi Corporation’s taxi fleet to expand the use of eco-friendly vehicles. He also inspected the 236 newly deployed school buses comprising 52-seater and 36-seater categories. The buses are equipped with the latest security means, including indoor and outdoor cameras, student’s inspection system, motion detectors, and an automatic fire extinguishing system.