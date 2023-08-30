Abu Dhabi: Goodies for responsbile drivers were handed out as part of Abu Dhabi Police’s “Our Children are a Trust” safety initiative as the new academic year starts.

The General Command of Abu Dhabi Police and the Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority jointly launched the campaign across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Zafra.

This initiative runs alongside the “Day Without Accidents” campaign, aligning with the commencement of the new academic year in 2023.

Dean Mahmoud Youssef Al-Balushi, the Director of the Traffic and Patrol Directorate, highlighted that the “Day Without Accidents” initiative focuses on encouraging drivers and all road users to strictly follow traffic regulations.

The Traffic and Awareness Patrols Directorate stressed the significance of adhering to traffic rules.

Safety of students

They distributed informative booklets to drivers, especially those of vehicles and school buses, emphasising the importance of not overtaking and maintaining appropriate speeds to ensure the safety of students.

During this initiative, Traffic Awareness Teams visited schools including Al-Zabianva Private School in Al-Bateen, Abu Dhabi; Al-Junain Joint School in Al-Ain; and International Harbor School in the Al-Zafra region.

Activities involved the participation of the Emirates Continuity Foundation and the Emirates Company for Driving Education.

The program encompassed various aspects, including the distribution of gifts to both students and parents, involvement of Child Patrol and Smart Patrol units, encouraging parents to park without causing traffic congestion, screening digital awareness films, and hosting welcoming lectures by Col Saif Muhammad Naif Al-Amri, Deputy Director of Traffic Administration Al-Ain.

Gifts for responsible drivers

Partners’ generosity was evident through the distribution of gifts to responsible drivers.

The event saw active participation from the Child Patrol and Happiness Patrol, with competitions arranged for students.

Drivers received awareness booklets, drawing books, and student gifts. The Police Heritage Department showcased historic police uniforms, and the Police Music Band and Special Patrol Administration took part with their engaging performances.

The “bicycles” unit, managed by the Public Relations Department, distributed gifts and flowers to students and drivers at the Al Ain Police Directorate.

Honouring the committed driver

The force played a role in supporting this initiative. Officers distributed school bags and gifts to students, while Saad Company for Traffic Systems executed the “Honouring the Committed Driver” initiative, encouraging proper vehicle parking in front of schools. The Police Follow-up and After-care Department conducted an informative lecture for bus drivers and parents on reducing traffic points.