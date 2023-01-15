1 of 10
The UAE Armed Forces, perform a 21 gun salute during the arrival of Yoon Suk Yeol, President of South Korea, commencing a state visit reception, at Qasr Al Watan.
Traditional dancers welcome the vehicle escorting Yoon Suk Yeol, President of South Korea, commencing a state visit reception, at Qasr Al Watan.
The Al Forsan aerobatic team perform a flyby during the arrival of Yoon Suk Yeol, President of South Korea, commencing a state visit reception, at Qasr Al Watan.
Participants in a South Korean state visit reception ceremony, at Qasr Al Watan.
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates (L), receives Yoon Suk Yeol, President of South Korea at Qasr Al Watan
Sheikh Mohamed receives Yoon Suk Yeol and Kim Keon-hee upon their arrival for a state visit reception, at Qasr Al Watan.
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received Yoon Suk Yeol, Pre
Sheikh Mohamed and Yoon Suk Yeol stand for the national anthem during a state visit reception at Qasr Al Watan.
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates (center R), Yoon Suk Yeol, President of South Korea (C) and Kim Keon-hee, First Lady of South Korea (center L), stand for the national anthem during a state visit reception, at Qasr Al Watan.
Sheikh Mohamed, Yoon Suk Yeol and Kim Keon-hee, First Lady of South Korea (L), stand for the national anthem during a state visit reception, at Qasr Al Watan.
