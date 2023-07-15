1 of 11
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, received Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, who is on official visit to the UAE
Sheikh Mohamed and Narendra Modi stand for the national anthem during an official visit reception at Qasr Al Watan.
During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed and the Indian PM discussed bilateral ties and ways to boost them. They also explored ways to boost collaboration between the two countries.
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, witness an MOU exchange ceremony, during an official visit reception, at Qasr Al Watan.
Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, is welcomed by school children during an official reception hosted by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at Qasr Al Watan.
Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, inspects the UAE Armed Forces Guard of Honour with President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during a reception at Qasr Al Watan.
