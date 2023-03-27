Ras Al Khaimah: The Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority (RAKTA) has signed a partnership agreement with the Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC) of the Roads and Transport Authority for commercial transportation, school transportation, and smart booking applications.
The agreement will see the introduction of electric limos for the general public in Ras Al Khaimah and during major events held in the emirate. The DTC also participates in providing school transportation services in Ras Al Khaimah.
The partnership was signed by Esmaeel Hasan Al Blooshi, general manager of RAKTA, and Mansoor Rahma Al Falasi, CEO of the DTC, in the presence of a number of officials from both sides.
The CEO of DTC said the agreement meets the corporation’s expansionary objectives, through which it seeks to broaden the scope of its partnerships on a global and regional scale, and primarily seeks to contribute to improving the quality of life in Ras Al Khaimah. Al Falasi praised RAKTA’s efforts in expanding the public services it offers, and underlined that this collaboration covers all specialised transportation needs in Ras Al Khaimah, including limousine services as well as commercial and school bus services.