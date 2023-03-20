Dubai: The first ‘Open Auction for Distinctive Vehicle Number Plates’ this year held by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Dubai on March 18 raised Dh38.21 million, it was revealed today.
The sale topper was AA15, which sold for Dh5.22 million followed by AA20 for Dh3.78 million. The plate R76 was auctioned for Dh1.88 million; Y55555 brought back Dh1.7 million while X6666 fetched Dh1.32 million.
RTA offered a total of 90 “fancy” plates for bidding in the auction. Such numbers represent important occasions, symbols, events and milestones in the lives of their respective bidders, RTA said.