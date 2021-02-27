Xian Jun Xu receives his special number plate. Image Credit: Public Resources Authority in Ras Al Khaimah

Ras Al Khaimah: The Public Resources Authority in Ras Al Khaimah announced that a Chinese investor had purchased a number plate 1, Code X, in the emirate, during a special auction for distinguished car numbers and plates last week. The plate was allocated for a Rolls-Royce luxury car.

The price of the exceptional plate number reached an enormous level, but was not disclosed.

According to the authority, the Chinese businessman was impressed by the number plate issued from Ras Al Khaimah, which prompted him to purchase it, which bears the number 1, the X code, and installed it on a luxury car. The ceremony was hosted by the ENOC Village for Car Inspection and Registration in the emirate, in the presence of the concerned officials in Commission.

Xian Jun Xu, a Chinese investor who works in the auto sector, said that the aesthetic of the new number plate in Ras Al Khaimah and its distinct and striking design formed the motivation behind his purchase of the number plate 1 and the code X, with which his name begins, and its customisation for the luxury car, which adds more aesthetic value to the car. He thanked the Public Resources Authority in Ras Al Khaimah, which issued distinctive car number plates unique in shape and design.

Maysoon Al Dhahab, Acting Director General of the Public Resources Authority in Ras Al Khaimah, confirmed that the car number plates issued from Ras Al Khaimah are of interest to various groups and nationalities. He added that the authority and the number factory are keen to provide everything that would serve the community and contribute to reinforcing the emirate’s position, which is proceeding steadily in the paths of comprehensive development at all levels.

Xian Jun Xu bought a Rolls-Royce for his special number plate. Image Credit: Supplied

Omar Al Mannai, Executive Director of Emirates Auction, stated that the company is keen to provide services to the public who wish to acquire vehicle plates bearing distinctive numbers. He stressed that the acquisition by a resident investor in the country of a distinctive number plate indicates its effective performance and its ability to attract those wishing to acquire distinctive numbers for their vehicles. Through best practices and standards, with high transparency and dynamism.

Xian Jun Xu told Gulf News that he bought this number because of its distinguished code X, which stands for his name. He owns a motor showroom at Al Awir in Dubai. He is a resident of Dubai and has four young children, and has been in the UAE for three years. He said: “I love UAE and its residents and government. they are nice people.”

The aesthetics of the new number plate in Ras Al Khaimah and its distinctive design formed the main motivation for his purchase of the plate. “It for personal use,” he said, expressing his thanks to the Public Resources Authority in Ras Al Khaimah, which supervises the issuance of distinctive car number plates in shape and design.