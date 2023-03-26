Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has introduced a pioneering Comprehensive Digital Experience Lab, a first of its kind initiative among Dubai Government organisations, which aims to bolster the quality of customer service provided via digital channels and enhance employees’ experience with digital systems by engaging relevant personnel in digital service design stages.

The lab contributes to enhancing the quality and design of services from customers’ perspective while simultaneously improving and standardising their experiences across various digital channels. It also boosts the customer happiness index, the adoption of digital services and supplies the necessary technologies and skilled personnel to operate the lab.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), who toured the facility, said: “The establishment of the Comprehensive Digital Experiment Lab aligns with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai, to enhance wellbeing in Dubai and its global competitiveness. It also contributes to offering a variety of choices for residents with the goal of transforming Dubai into the world’s best city for living.

“The lab embodies the instructions of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council to transform Dubai into the world’s smartest city. This involves delivering comprehensive, interconnected, and proactive digital experiences for customers to ensure maximum happiness with RTA’s services. This drive is aligned with the Services 360 Policy, which seeks to provide seamless and forward-thinking services across all digital platforms to measure up to customer aspirations.”

Comprehensive roadmap

He said, “RTA is committed to play a leading role in service digitisation by mapping out a comprehensive roadmap for automating services and tasks. It also strives to enhance artificial intelligence and data sciences, improve the operational efficiency through optimising the use of the existing resources, and expand the scope of digital partnerships and innovation.”

Mohammed Yousef Al Mudharreb, CEO of the Corporate Technology Support Services Sector, said: “The lab has been designed in line with the world’s best practices, utilising international expertise and benchmarks from leading international companies. It features a dedicated test room for customers to evaluate services and engage with various experiments through guided sessions, trialling specific services on apps or alternative digital platforms.

“By applying a range of tools, software, and devices, operators can gain insight into user behaviour to enhance and refine experiences. CCTV cameras and eye-tracking instruments in place will record the user’s interactions with the service, which are then represented on heat maps that display areas of focus and inattention. Accordingly, it enables the analysis of strengths and weaknesses, allowing for targeted improvements to the service based on customer reactions and attitudes,” he added.

The laboratory also includes an Observation Room used for monitoring the testing process or engaging in focus groups on service delivery. The room is equipped with screens that detect the customer’s behaviour and interaction with the service on digital platforms.