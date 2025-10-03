UAE's railway operator partners with Keolis, Dubai Taxi, Yango ahead of 2026 launch
Dubai: Etihad Rail announced five major initiatives at the Global Rail 2025 conference in Abu Dhabi this week, signaling significant progress toward its 2026 passenger service launch.
It launched the UAE's first mobility innovation centre, and expanded its innovation awards programme.
The developments mark significant progress as the national railway operator prepares to launch passenger services in 2026, connecting 11 cities across the UAE's seven emirates with trains travelling at speeds of up to 200km/h.
Here is everything Etihad Rail unveiled this week:
Etihad Rail unveiled the Etihad Rail Innovation Centre (ERIC), the UAE's first national platform dedicated to innovation in mobility
. The centre will accelerate transport solutions from rail infrastructure and rolling stock to digital systems and connectivity. ERIC will support startups and researchers through incubation programmes whilst providing partners with spaces to test and scale innovations.
"The Etihad Rail Innovation Centre will serve as a key driver of sustainable growth and smart mobility across the region," said Ameera Al Khlaifi, Director of Strategy at Etihad Rail.
French transport giant Keolis Group will operate the UAE's first national passenger rail services beginning in 2026.
Azza Alsuwaidi, Deputy CEO of Etihad Rail Mobility, said, “This joint venture marks a bold step forward towards launching passenger services in the nation. By partnering with Keolis, an organisation that matches our vision and goals, we are enhancing our operational readiness with the highest levels of efficiency.”
Dubai Taxi Company signed a memorandum of understanding to deliver integrated mobility services at Etihad Rail stations in Dubai. DTC, which operates over 6,200 taxis and commands a 45 per cent market share of Dubai's taxi market, will serve as a mobility provider at stations.
Ride-hailing company Yango signed an agreement to provide seamless connections between homes and train stations.
The partnership will establish dedicated pick-up and drop-off areas at stations, with future plans to integrate booking systems allowing passengers to purchase train tickets through the Yango app.
"We want train travel to be easy for everyone in the UAE, from the moment they leave home to when they arrive," said Azza Alsuwaidi, Deputy CEO of Etihad Rail Mobility.
Etihad Rail concluded the second Global Rail Innovation Awards, offering a Dh1 million grant to accelerate high-potential innovations. The competition attracted 242 submissions from around the world, more than triple last year's entries.
Etihad Rail’s network is expected to serve more than 36 million passengers annually by 2030.
