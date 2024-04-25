Dubai: Want to travel from UAE to Oman in one hour by rail? Well, that will soon become a reality because the Hafeet Rail project, designed to slash travel times between the two nations, has officially entered the implementation phase.
Previously known as 'Oman and Etihad Rail Company', Hafeet Rail was unveiled on Tuesday, April 23, as the new brand identity of the joint venture company that will be running the railway. Here are some key facts you should know about the project.
What is the route for Hafeet Rail?
The railway track will extend for 303km from the port in Sohar city, Oman to the Al Wathba area in Abu Dhabi. It will be connected to the UAE National Rail Network and its stations across the country.
The Hafeet Rail extends from the existing Etihad Rail in the UAE.
Hafeet Rail - A scenic journey awaits
The route winds through diverse landscapes, moving from vast deserts to mountains and valleys, and running along Jebel Hafeet, the mountain that lends its name to the joint venture.
About Hafeet Rail
Speed:
• Passenger Trains: Up to 200 km/h
• Freight Trains: Up to 120 km/h
Passenger capacity - up to 400 passengers per train
Travel time reductions - Hafeet Rail will significantly cut travel times between major cities:
• UAE to Oman via Abu Dhabi, Al Ain to Sohar – 1 hour and 40 minutes. The current travel time is three hours and 25 minutes.
• Sohar to Al Ain - 47 minutes, compared to current travel times that can take one hour and 27 minutes.