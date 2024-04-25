What is the route for Hafeet Rail?

The railway track will extend for 303km from the port in Sohar city, Oman to the Al Wathba area in Abu Dhabi. It will be connected to the UAE National Rail Network and its stations across the country.

The Hafeet Rail extends from the existing Etihad Rail in the UAE.

Hafeet Rail - A scenic journey awaits

The route winds through diverse landscapes, moving from vast deserts to mountains and valleys, and running along Jebel Hafeet, the mountain that lends its name to the joint venture.

About Hafeet Rail

Speed:

• Passenger Trains: Up to 200 km/h

• Freight Trains: Up to 120 km/h

Passenger capacity - up to 400 passengers per train