Disney worker injured after stopping 180-Kg boulder to save audience

The quick-thinking intervention likely prevented serious injuries
During a live Indiana Jones show at Disney World in Florida, a giant prop boulder suddenly broke free from its track and began rolling straight toward the audience. What happened next turned a routine theme park performance into a real-life act of heroism.
As the 400-pound (180-kg) rubber boulder barreled toward spectators, a Disney cast member leapt into its path, using his own body to stop it from reaching the crowd. Viral footage shows the employee raising his arms in a split-second decision before being knocked to the ground by the runaway prop.
The quick-thinking intervention likely prevented serious injuries. Moments after the impact, fellow cast members rushed to his aid when he didn’t immediately get back up.
The employee was injured during the incident but is now recovering, Disney confirmed in a statement to the BBC.
“We’re focused on supporting our cast member, who is recovering,” Disney said. “Safety is at the heart of what we do, and that element of the show will be modified as our safety team completes a review of what happened.”
A witness told People magazine the staff member’s actions “saved” lives in the audience. Disney World visitor Drew Bruinsma recalled the chaos of the moment, as quoted by the outlet. “We were sitting there and didn’t know what was going on. Then all of a sudden, a worker named Robert stepped in front and saved us from getting smashed. It was a crazy experience and definitely one we’ll never forget.”
The dramatic clip has now since gone viral online.
