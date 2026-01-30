iFX EXPO launches The Trading Festival in Dubai

This February, something new is coming to Dubai. The Trading Festival, an event powered by iFX EXPO, will make its debut in the heart of the burgeoning emirate and key fintech hub.

Running alongside iFX EXPO Dubai 2026 and under the same roof at the Dubai World Trade Centre (Za’abeel, Halls 5 & 6), The Trading Festival is one of the few fully B2C events in the industry. Happening from February 11-12, it promises two exclusive days of live trading, prop challenges created by the book, practical workshops, networking, a well-curated exhibition, and a training boot camp.

With 10,000+ global active traders and reputed institutional players in attendance, it is a focal point for retail traders, market analysts, introducing brokers (IBs), and other individual market participants seeking direct access to suitable brokers and prop firms, as well as education.

A new stage is being set

For far too long retail traders have been pushed to the backstage of FX events. The Trading Festival recalibrates the rapport between traders, IBs, and providers. For the first time, they gain direct access to leading names in the online trading sector, with opportunities to compare platforms, test execution speeds, and evaluate tools in live market conditions.

Traders can expect to see prominent FX names on the booth fronts, including Exness, Pepperstone, Capital.com, Vantage, IC Markets Global, and others. Following the UAE debut, The Trading Festival will expand to Colombia, Morocco, and Mexico, where retail trading activity continues to grow consistently.

What’s in it for traders

The two-and-a-half-day agenda is more than enticing, offering traders the perfect opportunity to swing between the different stages and make educated choices when selecting a broker or prop firm to trade with.

Event highlights

The Expo - a live comparison platform for traders and IBs to navigate and test different brokerage and prop trading platforms, compare spreads, commissions, payout models and unlock lucrative opportunities for the long term.

Live Workshops - several open spaces for live debate and trading practice, enabling traders to exchange ideas, share knowledge, and find answers to common dilemmas.

The Trading Lab - a technology hub where visitors can test and see the latest trading technologies in action.

The Trading Cup - a prop trading competition that will keep traders busy over the two days of the Festival. Two-round demo trading rounds of 60 minutes each will engage them in prop trading challenges developed to highlight the best trading talent

The event will also have lots of surprises and rewards you don’t want to miss.

Registration is now open via the official iFX EXPO Dubai website. Spots are filling fast. Lock in your place while you can.

Also, to ensure you’ll never miss a beat during the event, download the iFX EXPO mobile app on Google Play and the App Store.