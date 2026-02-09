From 8 to 12 February, manufacturers and military experts will gather in Riyadh at the World Defence Show 2026 to discuss current challenges and threats to international security — from mass drone attacks to the protection of critical infrastructure and sea lanes.

For states in the Middle East and Africa, exhibitions of this scale are a tool for comparative analysis. It is no longer about pilot purchases and experiments, but about how to build a multi-layered defence posture that accounts for budget, terrain and existing equipment. In the context of the development of strike UAVs, complex maritime transport and recent trends in international shipping, flexible, mobile, cross-platform and rapidly deployable technical solutions adapted to the Middle East climate are especially valuable.

Anticipating modern security threats is vital — especially against the backdrop of rising tensions regionally and globally. Diversifying air-defence means capable of countering high-tech adversaries has become an urgent necessity.

Alongside Western manufacturers, the Russian defence industry also retains a role: this year Rosoboronexport will showcase developments of Russian design and engineering in Riyadh. Among them is the Tor family of short-range air-defence systems from the Izhevsk Electromechanical Plant “Kupol”: the Tor-E2 and Tor-M2K missile systems, and the autonomous combat module Tor-M2KM in various configurations (on truck chassis, on a semi-trailer, fixed emplacements and shipboard).

This deserves particular attention from delegations of the Middle East and Africa: according to some experts, the Tor family’s export potential is high and not yet fully realised.

Next-generation systems protect infrastructure and industrial facilities, moving convoys from precision weapons, UAVs and manned aircraft. Tor stands out for its short time to readiness (less than 3 minutes), vertical launch capability, engagement altitude up to 12 km, simultaneous detection of up to 48 targets, and automatic selection and tracking of the 10 most dangerous — features that make it especially effective against highly manoeuvrable targets, small drones and swarm attacks.