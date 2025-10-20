GOLD/FOREX
Disney celebrates Diwali in style as Mickey, Minnie make a magical festive debut

In a historic first, Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom hosted a Diwali Dance Fest parade

Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
2 MIN READ
Check out Mickey and Minnie Mouse in desi avatars
Dubai: Disney just gave Diwali the royal treatment — and the internet can’t get enough.

In a historic first, Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom in Florida hosted a Diwali Dance Fest parade where Mickey and Minnie Mouse appeared in traditional Indian attire, lighting up the celebration with a vibrant desi twist.

The beloved duo traded their classic outfits for stunning Indian ensembles: Mickey in a richly embroidered kurta and Minnie in a shimmering saree with intricate jewelry.

Their festive makeover instantly stole the show, outshining even the 450 dancers and 25 international dance troupes that joined the parade.

A video of Mickey and Minnie grooving to Indian beats was shared on Instagram by content creator Pooja Jhunjhunwala with the caption, “Privileged to be invited for the Diwali celebrations at Disney!!”

The clip has since gone viral, amassing 1.7 million views and sparking global excitement.

ans were quick to flood the comments and were thrilled at the nod to India.

“Mickey and Minnie in Indian clothes is the crossover I didn’t know I needed," posted one user.

While grand Diwali events took place around the world — including London’s Trafalgar Square — it was Disney’s heartwarming tribute that captured imaginations across continents, proving yet again that Diwali’s spirit of joy, unity, and cultural celebration truly knows no borders.

