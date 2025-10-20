Biggest Diwali make-up blunders revealed and how to get festive glow that works in Dubai weather

From makeup meltdowns to subtle slays—your Diwali beauty playbook like a star starts here
Dubai: It’s Diwali party season — which means lights, laddoos… and a whole lot of makeup mayhem.
From glitter overkill to foundations that don’t match anyone’s neck in a five-mile radius, festive glam can quickly go from glow to oh no.
So, I sat down with a beauty expert Deepali who isn’t afraid to spill the truth — with equal parts sass and science.
In this no-filter chat, she breaks down the biggest festive makeup blunders, the trends we need to retire immediately, and the glow goals that actually work in Dubai’s heat. If you’ve ever wondered whether you’re shining or just reflecting light like a disco ball — this is your ultimate Diwali glam reality check.
What’s the biggest Diwali makeup blunder you see every year — too much highlighter, too little blending, or thinking glitter solves everything?
The biggest one is expecting glitter to fix everything. Glitter is fun — don’t get me wrong — but when it’s sprinkled on top of a weak base or slapped onto unblended eyeshadow, it ends up looking patchy, settles into creases, or worse… it gets into your eyes and you spend the night teary-eyed. Suddenly you’re blinking through the burn instead of winking at the camera! And blending — oh, it’s so underrated. Harsh lines between contour, blush, or shadow can completely break a look. I always say: your makeup should blend into your skin, not sit on top of it like a mask. The whole idea is to enhance your features, not change them.
If Diwali makeup had a rule book, what’s one thing you’d want permanently banned — shimmer overload, foundation mismatch, or blinding highlighters?
Foundation mismatch — 100%! Because once your base is off, no amount of highlight, glitter, or perfectly winged liner can save the look. Always match your foundation to both your face and neck — not just one or the other. And please, no more swatching on the wrist. I can’t stress enough what a blunder that is. Your wrist is not the same colour or texture as your face, and that mistake can make your whole base look grey, orange, or just completely off.
And if I could sneak in a second rule? No one should be allowed to apply eyeshadow without tapping off the excess first. Especially with good-quality, pigmented shadows — if you don’t, you’re basically gifting yourself an extra 10 minutes of blending. No one has time for that in the festive rush!
How do you strike that perfect balance between “Diwali glam” and “disco ball disaster”? Asking for a friend.
Stick to the mantra: Less is more. Think of makeup like a good party — you only need one showstopper on the dance floor. Pick a focal point, whether it’s the eyes, lips, or skin, and let everything else complement it. If your eyes are bold and smoky, keep the lips soft. If you're going for a strong lip, keep the eyes clean with just a hint of shimmer or a soft satin finish.
I like to build the look in layers. Start subtle, step back, check it in bright and dim lighting — because let’s be honest, Dubai lighting can be brutal — and adjust as you go. A touch of sparkle in the right places does far more than glitter everywhere ever could.
Dubai loves its dazzle — but how do you make your Diwali look glow, not glare?
Absolutely — the trick is to glow smart. Swap chunky glitter for ultra-fine mica or micro-pearls, which catch the light beautifully without looking heavy. I prefer cream or liquid luminizers for that lit-from-within radiance, and I always set just the T-zone with fine translucent powder to keep the glow controlled, not greasy. One of my favourite hacks — especially for brides — is mixing a drop of luminizer into moisturizer or foundation. It gives that soft, natural radiance that looks like it’s coming from within.
For accents, a glitter liner or tiny pop of sparkle in the inner corner or lower lash line adds that festive touch without going overboard. And always finish with a fine setting mist — it helps everything settle and keeps the sparkle from flying off halfway through the night.
Now, if you really want to go full glam, ditch the face full of glitter and grab pearls or face crystals. I’ve been using them so often this year — makeup, hair, cocktail looks — and we actually featured it in the February 2025 Valentine’s edition of Friday Magazine. So yes, Gulf News was ahead of the trend.
What’s your go-to quick fix when someone’s makeup starts melting faster than a Diwali diya in the Dubai outdoors?
First — don’t panic, just blot. Use blotting sheets or even plain tissue to absorb excess oil without adding more product. Once the shine is under control, lightly press a translucent or skin-matching powder only on oil-prone zones like the nose and forehead.
If things have really slid — like creased foundation or smudged liner — I dab a tiny bit of creamy concealer just where it’s needed and gently blend the edges. A cotton swab works great for detail fixes. Finish with a fine mist of setting spray to bring everything back together.
What’s the one beauty product every woman should have in her Diwali clutch — the real MVP of festive season survival?
You’re probably expecting some makeup product here… but let me surprise you! My real MVP [Most Valuable Player] for surviving Diwali glam in the Dubai weather/outdoors? A mini portable fan. Trust me — it’s a total game-changer. There are so many cute, compact options that easily fit in your handbag. It saves your makeup and your mood when the party (and the humidity) starts heating up. But if we’re talking basics — I keep concealer, a translucent powder, tissues, and of course lipstick for touch-ups. Between the sweets, snacks, and selfies, you'll definitely need that festive pout to stay photo-ready.
We’re talking Diwali makeup trends — what’s in for 2025 and what should we leave back in 2023’s makeup bag?
We’re officially moving on from the glass-skin craze to what I call the “butter skin” or “skin-melt” vibe — skin that breathes, glows softly, and shows its natural texture without feeling sticky or cakey. It’s that sweet spot between matte and glow — like a satin finish that says, “I woke up like this… but better.” Warm neutrals, burnt terracotta, and rose-gold metallics are your new BFFs — especially on lids and liners. Monochrome looks (matching eyes, lips, and cheeks) are back in a big way. And forget full-on glitter lids — this year it’s all about muted metallic lips and tiny sparkly accents where it counts. And here’s my fave: the harsh winged liner? Consider it retired. Unless you’re going full retro or costume mode, sharp wings are so last decade. Instead, smudge it out, blend it soft — give your eyes natural definition without the drama.
What’s out? Chunky glitter, heavy matte (especially on dry skin), harsh contour lines, and thick, painted-on bases. Rule of thumb: spotlight one feature and keep the rest low-key. Because honey, less always slays more.
Smokey eyes, red lips, or glazed skin — what’s the ultimate “Diwali night out in Dubai” look this year?
Right now, I’m all about smokey eyes with nude or soft lips and skin that glows like it means it — without the oily mess. The eyes do the heavy lifting, the lips keep it chic, and the skin? Radiant but natural. If the outfit’s low-key, I swap the nude lip for a bold red and keep the eyes classic. The key is balance — your hair and makeup should vibe with your outfit, not compete with it. Own your look and make it work!
Festive selfies can be brutal under fairy lights — any pro hacks to make makeup look flawless in those warm, golden tones?
When you’re working with warm lighting — fairy lights, sunset hues — it’s all about subtle adjustments. Use a neutralising primer in soft lavender or peach to balance yellow undertones. Swap cool pink blushes for warm amber or peach shades — they photograph beautifully under golden light.
For glow, place highlighter just above where light naturally hits — like the temples and cheekbones — so it reflects softly instead of glaring. Avoid chunky sparkles and choose a micro-fine setting mist that won’t flash back on camera. Always take a test selfie midway through your makeup in similar lighting to catch harsh shadows or shine. For lips, go for satin or soft-shine finishes instead of full gloss, which can reflect too much light. And here’s a pro move — gently dust translucent powder around the lip edges and jawline to “melt in” the makeup and prevent light bounce. Finish with a setting mist to blend everything seamlessly.
If your Diwali makeup look had a personality, what would it be: the sweet girl-next-door, the drama queen, or the subtle slayer?
The subtle slayer who’s low-key stealing the show. Soft and radiant at first glance, but with bold details — metallic liner, sharp brows, and a glow that pulls you in. Because who doesn’t love a little drama, after all?
