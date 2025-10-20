Biggest Diwali make-up blunders revealed and how to get festive glow that works in Dubai weather

Absolutely — the trick is to glow smart. Swap chunky glitter for ultra-fine mica or micro-pearls, which catch the light beautifully without looking heavy. I prefer cream or liquid luminizers for that lit-from-within radiance, and I always set just the T-zone with fine translucent powder to keep the glow controlled, not greasy. One of my favourite hacks — especially for brides — is mixing a drop of luminizer into moisturizer or foundation. It gives that soft, natural radiance that looks like it’s coming from within.

For accents, a glitter liner or tiny pop of sparkle in the inner corner or lower lash line adds that festive touch without going overboard. And always finish with a fine setting mist — it helps everything settle and keeps the sparkle from flying off halfway through the night.

Now, if you really want to go full glam, ditch the face full of glitter and grab pearls or face crystals. I’ve been using them so often this year — makeup, hair, cocktail looks — and we actually featured it in the February 2025 Valentine’s edition of Friday Magazine. So yes, Gulf News was ahead of the trend.