BTS's Suga breaks silence after two years with new photos and undercut, ARMY cries: 'It took 700 days...'

The rapper appears to have heard ARMY's pleas, wishing for him to return
Is it a plane? Is it a bird? No wait, it’s BTS’s Suga with his first post on Instagram after what seems like an eternity. Okay, not that dramatic, but it has been over 2 years since we got a post from him. In the recent post, he showed his new haircut, defying all rumours of long hair. Nevertheless, fans are too overjoyed to see finally, a glimpse of him.
The post comes after several days of much digital sorrow, as ARMY calculated that it had been over 700 days since he had first come live. Well, it’s as if Suga heard their pleas, and decided to return to Instagram. Next step, would be a separate Weverse Live, but we take what we get, now don’t we?
The rapper, who had been keeping a low profile during his military service, returned in June, and continued to stay off the radar, with fans getting a glimpse of him in the group weverse lives, or other posts. Suga had been staying away from the limelight since his DUI incident last year, which had sparked significant controversy and led to the spread of much misinformation, that was ultimately disproved. Nevertheless, the star apologised to his fans several times in his letters on Weverse, before going completely MIA.
BTS is back in full swing, and have just returned from LA after preparing their album for next year, which is slated for a March 2026 release.
