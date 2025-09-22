GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

BTS's Suga breaks silence after two years with new photos and undercut, ARMY cries: 'It took 700 days...'

The rapper appears to have heard ARMY's pleas, wishing for him to return

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
The post comes after several days of much digital sorrow, as ARMY calculated that it had been over 700 days since he had first come live
The post comes after several days of much digital sorrow, as ARMY calculated that it had been over 700 days since he had first come live

Is it a plane? Is it a bird? No wait, it’s BTS’s Suga with his first post on Instagram after what seems like an eternity. Okay, not that dramatic, but it has been over 2 years since we got a post from him. In the recent post, he showed his new haircut, defying all rumours of long hair. Nevertheless, fans are too overjoyed to see finally, a glimpse of him.

The post comes after several days of much digital sorrow, as ARMY calculated that it had been over 700 days since he had first come live. Well, it’s as if Suga heard their pleas, and decided to return to Instagram. Next step, would be a separate Weverse Live, but we take what we get, now don’t we?

The rapper, who had been keeping a low profile during his military service, returned in June, and continued to stay off the radar, with fans getting a glimpse of him in the group weverse lives, or other posts. Suga had been staying away from the limelight since his DUI incident last year, which had sparked significant controversy and led to the spread of much misinformation, that was ultimately disproved. Nevertheless, the star apologised to his fans several times in his letters on Weverse, before going completely MIA.

BTS is back in full swing, and have just returned from LA after preparing their album for next year, which is slated for a March 2026 release.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The property was eventually transferred back to them, leaving Dutt untouched by the sudden fortune.

Sanjay Dutt on the fan who left him Rs 1.5 billion

2m read
Pakistan among 25 countries to suspendsmail delivery to United States

Pakistan, India suspend mail deliveries to US

2m read
The band had a Weverse broadcast from the beach.

5 epic BTS reunion moments in 2025

2m read
BTS: RM, JIN, V, J-HOPE, JUNGKOOK, Suga and Jimin reunited in June, 2025.

BTS in Chapter 3: Will it be their rawest music yet?

4m read