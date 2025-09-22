BTS's Suga breaks silence after two years with new photos and undercut, ARMY cries: 'It took 700 days...'

The rapper, who had been keeping a low profile during his military service, returned in June, and continued to stay off the radar, with fans getting a glimpse of him in the group weverse lives, or other posts. Suga had been staying away from the limelight since his DUI incident last year, which had sparked significant controversy and led to the spread of much misinformation, that was ultimately disproved. Nevertheless, the star apologised to his fans several times in his letters on Weverse, before going completely MIA.