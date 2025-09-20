GOLD/FOREX
Will Blackpink's Rose win a Grammy before BTS? Furious ARMY's slam her APT campaign as 'fraud and scam'

ARMY's accuse Rose of 'over-exaggerating' her achievements for the campaign

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
Rose's album stormed onto the Billboard 200, debuting at number three with over 100,000 units sold in its first week. It even earned a Guinness World Record for becoming the highest-charting album by a K-pop female soloist.

Rival fandoms are rarely peaceful, but history will surely remember the fraught relationship between sections of BTS’s ARMY and Blackpink’s Blinks. Neither side misses a chance to ‘rage-bait’ the other — and it doesn’t take much to spark a full-blown firestorm.

The latest flashpoint: Blackpink’s Rosé, whose APT victories and ongoing Grammy campaign have stirred up fresh outrage among ARMY. While BTS has been nominated multiple times, they have yet to win a Grammy. Rosé’s collaboration with Bruno Mars, which went viral last year and continues to dominate charts, is now seen as a strong contender for the award — especially after she took home wins at the MTV VMAs.

Twitter has since become a battleground. ARMY members are circulating posts accusing Rosé of inflating her achievements and even “sending fake stats” to the Recording Academy. One viral tweet read, “Did she just send fake achievements to the Grammys?” Others pointed out that her claim that APT was the “biggest debut and highest-charting song on the Billboard Hot 100” was misleading, since BTS previously held that record. “Biggest streaming debut by any Korean artist in the US belongs to us,” one fan wrote. “Why are they lying to the committee?”

But, as others pointed out: Rose's album stormed onto the Billboard 200, debuting at number three with over 100,000 units sold in its first week. It even earned a Guinness World Record for becoming the highest-charting album by a K-pop female soloist. It landed in the top ten across Australia, Canada, Germany, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, and the UK. Since then, it has gone double platinum in South Korea with over 500,000 copies sold, and picked up gold certifications in New Zealand, Canada, and France.

It remains to be seen which tracks BTS will submit for Grammy consideration this year. J-Hope’s Monalisa, Killin’ It Girl, made waves on the charts, Jimin’s Who has been a strong contender, and RM’s album has also received critical acclaim. Still, many ARMYs point out that even when Jungkook’s Seven topped the charts and became a major Billboard success, it failed to secure a Grammy win — something they continue to view as unfair.

So, will Rose win the Grammy for APT? if so, then you can prepare for the outright war.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
