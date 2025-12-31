A mysterious date, a new logo and seven heartfelt messages send fans into theory overload
Dubai: BTS has just sent the fandom into detective mode with a special New Year's postcard that might have revealed their comeback date. And naturally, ARMYs are already connecting every possible dot.
Korean ARMYs received a special same-day delivery postcard today, and it wasn't your average greeting card. The front featured a brand new logo alongside a very specific date: 20th March 2026. Coincidence? ARMYs think absolutely not.
Fans also pointed out that it is the first day of Spring which is quite exciting for the fandom as BTS have multiple connections with spring they also have a song called Spring Day.
The fact that it falls on a Friday, the industry standard for new music releases, has only added fuel to the speculation fire. Plus, spring 2026 officially begins on that exact date. If this isn't intentional, it's an incredibly well-timed accident.
The back of the postcard carried something even more precious: Individual New Year's messages from each member. And honestly, they're all variations of "we've missed you and we're coming back," which is exactly what ARMYs have been waiting to hear.
Jimin kept it bright and optimistic: "HAPPY NEW YEAR!! The new year is bright. Finally, the year that we can meet you all is here. We want to show our gratitude to the ARMY who are always beside us giving their support. I hope this year brings you more happiness than the previous year."
J-Hope brought the energy, as expected: "Hello ARMY, the new year 2026 has arrived. Finally, it's the year that we will all be together with you!! I'm already looking forward to it!! Finally, what I've been thinking of is becoming reality!! For real!! Happily and with joy!! Let's be together. Let's go!! ARMY!! BTS!!"
V stayed characteristically sweet: "I hope that 2026 brings you more and better memories! It's been a while since we released an album but I hope you will look over us well, I have missed you! I hope today will also be a good day for you!"
RM couldn't contain his excitement: "Finally finally finally. The year 2026 has arrived. The one who has been waiting for that year more than anyone. I've missed you all!! Bangtan is coming. BTS is coming!! Woohoo!!"
Jungkook kept things simple and warm: "Hello ARMY. This is Jungkook. Have you been healthy? I've missed you! I always feel the same way. I've been working hard as usual! Please look over us well in 2026 as well! Happy new year."
Jin, who's already been greeting fans as a soloist, noted the shift: "Hello ARMY. Happy New Year. I greeted you all as a soloist in 2023 and 2024, but I can finally greet you as part of a team again. Thank you so much for waiting. We will work hard with our promotions. Fighting."
Suga wrapped it up with his signature warmth: "Happy new year ARMY!! The new year is starting again. I'm praying that things will be awesome for you this year as well. I miss you. Let's have fun this year. I love you!! We'll see you soon."
Between the date, the new logo and seven members all basically saying "we're back," it's hard not to read this as a proper comeback announcement. Whether March 20 brings a single, an album or just more cryptic clues remains to be seen, but one thing's certain: ARMYs will be watching that date very, very closely.
And if BTS does drop something on the first day of spring, the symbolism alone will have fans writing essays for months. New season, new era, new music? It would be very on brand.
For now, the postcard sits somewhere between a greeting and a promise. And judging by the messages, the members are just as eager for this reunion as the fans are.
Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News.
