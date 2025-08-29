Bae Suzy hit with wild marriage rumours to beauty CEO: Her agency snaps back 'You'll get a big scolding'

The actress has often been at the centre of dating rumours, and has had to shut them down
Bae Suzy is back in the headlines, but this time, it’s not for her music or acting. Online buzz recently claimed that the singer-actress was secretly engaged to the CEO of a beauty brand, with whispers of a wedding announcement “coming soon.” Naturally, fans and the internet went into detective mode, speculating about who this mystery CEO might be.
But Suzy’s agency wasn’t having any of it. Kim Jang Kyun, president of Management SOOP, stepped in to set the record straight. Posting on Instagram, he warned, “If you’re caught spreading baseless rumors, you’ll get a big scolding.”
So no wedding bells just yet—though fans can look forward to seeing Suzy in her new Netflix fantasy-romance series ‘Genie, Make a Wish’, premiering October 3.
The story follows (Kim Woo-bin), a genie who awakens after a thousand years, only to find himself bound to Ka Young (Suzy), a woman struggling with emotional detachment. Trapped in a life dictated by her grandmother’s rigid expectations and her own routines, Ka Young’s world is turned upside down when she becomes Jinn’s reluctant master. As they clash over three wishes, their journey unfolds into a heartfelt romantic comedy.
Written by acclaimed screenwriter Kim Eun-sook (Heirs, The Glory), the series has already created buzz, especially as it marks Kim Woo Bin and Suzy’s much-anticipated reunion. Joining the cast are Ahn Eun Jin as the enigmatic Mi Joo, Noh Sang-hyun as Soo Hyun, a wealthy building owner with hidden motives, and Go Kyu Pil as Sayyid, Jinn’s fiercely loyal companion in the form of a black jaguar. Lee Joo Young completes the ensemble as Min Ji, Ka Young’s only friend, adding further intrigue to the story.
