Dubai Parks and Resorts closed today

Closure in line with official safety advice
Dubai Parks and Resorts has announced that it will remain closed today as a precautionary safety measure, in line with official guidance from relevant authorities.
The destination said the decision has been taken to ensure the safety and wellbeing of guests and staff. Visitors are advised to check the official website or the updates page regularly for the latest information on reopening, operational updates, and guidance regarding existing bookings or rescheduling options.